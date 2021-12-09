Awwww, it’s so much fun watching major outlets that pushed the Russian collusion hoax for four years over a fake dossier pretend they ALWAYS knew better and that they weren’t working to destroy Trump and his administration.

Nope, not them.

Ahem.

Like this guy …

He literally says, ‘But to listen now you’d think it was all reported as fact. It wasn’t.’

This has been bugging me too. Buzzfeed got HUGE criticism for publishing the Steele dossier. Most coverage I saw was of the "This is crazy unverified stuff, who knows if it's true" variety (mine certainly was). But to listen now you'd think it was all reported as fact. It wasn't. https://t.co/TlBxqC3aIf — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) December 6, 2021

Glenn Greenwald dropped a really really REALLY big receipt.

This is spectacular. And it's highly representative of what much of the media is doing regarding the Steele Dossier now that it's been exposed as a fraud. https://t.co/eM3eFZ8rY0 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2021

What Glenn said.

Serious question: are those people mentally broken? — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) December 9, 2021

Yes.

Or at least they think their readers are.

@DefiantLs is doing some good work. — Bobby Bradshaw (@BobbyFuria) December 9, 2021

This is why Amy Siskind was trying to get them suspended.

They won’t stop gaslighting us — CertifiedLoverBoy (@SadBoyRadio12) December 9, 2021

The cognitive dissonance is strong in this one & most of the MSM, — ComradeZim #BLM #BDS #M4A #UBI #XSD #FreePalestine (@ZimInSeattle) December 9, 2021

Was the Steel Dossier in and of itself the sole basis on which a warrant was issued? — SM (@tallywineguy) December 9, 2021

This reminds me of the Mueller Investigation: A group of highly trained investigators looked long and hard yet found NOTHING. — Elle (@Eleanor18587705) December 9, 2021

Remember when they were all telling us how Mueller would be THE END OF TRUMP?

Heh.

Egomaniacal revisionist history… Nothing new for the american elites — Thomas Gundersen (@ThomasGunders) December 9, 2021

Anything to avoid admitting they were wrong, they knew they were wrong, and they didn’t care.

***

