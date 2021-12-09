Imagine writing a story to make it look like the GOP is so racist they’re just purging Black Democrats from election boards.

Can always count on our pals at Reuters to be totally biased, racist hacks for a few clicks and taps, like their ridiculous story about how Georgia Republicans that Tom Bevan took apart detail by detail in a pretty awesome thread.

Take a look.

This is the most biased, intentionally dishonest, and racially inflammatory story I think I've ever read. Reuters should be ashamed. Gotta 🧵, because the details matter. pic.twitter.com/u9KMipZcT5 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

Keep going.

Here's the story's inflammatory lede, intended to set pulses racing. pic.twitter.com/hOuAeiEIyI — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

DA DA DA!!!

Off the resisters go to screech about racist Georgia without reading the entire story.

The details: Spalding County has a 5-person election board, which contained a majority of 3 black Dem women, and a black Dem woman election supervisor. The new law stipulates the parties still get to choose 2 board members each, with the 5th member appointed by a local judge. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

Huh.

Keep going.

So, one black Dem woman member of the board, Vera McIntosh, was replaced by a Republican. The other 2 black Dem women RESIGNED from the board, in protest of the new law. They were replaced by two other Democrats, one of whom is black. Is it fair to describe that as a GOP purge? — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

Nope.

But that’s not going to stop Reuters from pretending otherwise.

As to the black female election supervisor. Her name is Marcia Ridley. The new law stipulates election supervisors must live in the county in which they are supervising. Seems pretty reasonable, and has nothing to do with race. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

Seems super reasonable, which is probably why Democrats think it’s racist but we digress.

Furthermore, well down in the article, it notes that on election day in 2020, voting machines malfunctioned in all 18 districts in Spalding County, leading to chaos and long lines. In other words, it was a mess, and Marcia Ridley was in charge. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

But don’t you dare hold her accountable because that’s racist or something.

*all 18 precincts* — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

Bottom line, whether you agree or disagree with the new law in Georgia, the details of the situation in Spalding County hardly represent a "purge" of black elections officials by Republicans, as Reuters intentionally (and maliciously) tried to make people believe. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

Intentionally and maliciously.

Yup.

Because that ‘Republicans are racists’ narrative ain’t gonna write itself.

***

