Seems AOC thinks taxpayers should be responsible for her $17k in student loans …

From The Washington Examiner:

Ocasio-Cortez’s $17,000 in student loan debt sounds like a lot, but it probably only involves a monthly student loan payment of $100-$200. It’s hard to know exactly what her payment is without being familiar with the specifics of her loans, but $100-$200/month is a reasonable estimate given that the average graduate owes $28,400 total, which equates to a $297 monthly payment. And, as previously mentioned, the congresswoman earns almost $175,000 a year! Yet she bizarrely still thinks that working-class taxpayers should have to pay off her bills. What’s even more ironic and tone-deaf is that Ocasio-Cortez goes on in the speech to lament the (supposedly) “false narrative” that “student loan debt is for the privileged.” She called this “narrative” a “ridiculous assertion” and asked, “Do we really think a billionaire’s child is taking out student loans?”

She never ceases to out-dumb herself.

Christina Pushaw called her out, BIGLY.

If I had $17,000 student loan debt, I would pay that off before buying a Tesla Model 3 Long Range, instead of buying a $50,000 car and demanding taxpayers pay my student debt. Does that make me a racist? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 9, 2021

Maybe pay off those loans before buying a Tesla, AOC.

Just sayin’.

Pushaw continued:

This is especially true for people who work for the government and already have our salaries paid by taxpayers 🤨 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 9, 2021

RIGHT?

We’re already paying AOC, should we really have to pay off her student loan debt too?

Don’t think so, Sandy.

No, it makes you a responsible, functioning human being. I’m not these people’s Daddy or bank and didn’t hold a gun to their heads when they signed their commitment to the loan. Grow up and pay it back. We paid for our kids and don’t expect a refund. — Leigh (@Leighincognito) December 9, 2021

What she said.

Like, going to an expensive university is a good experience and all, but it’s not necessary for success and it is certainly possible to be educated, intelligent and successful without a “brand name” diploma or even any diploma at all. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 9, 2021

And life is a lot easier without a buttload of debt YOU CHOSE to take on to attend college.

Anyone who demands that their student loan debt be paid off for them should write me a check for $50,000. While on disability, I paid off two separate student loans and didn't run to Twitter to cry about how hard it is. — Sinister Dreams 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) December 9, 2021

It means you have a brain pic.twitter.com/OmsreesfAQ — Laura (@lewwy99) December 9, 2021

If you had $17K in student loan debt & paid it off instead of buying a $50K Tesla & then demanding taxpayers to pay your student debt wouldn’t make you a racist, it would make you smarter than the loudest mouthed Marxist member of Congress. — Savannah Don’t Back Down 🗣 (@BasedSavannah) December 9, 2021

I'm in favor of people being able to discharge student loans in a bankruptcy. Of course, they'll have to drive an old beater for 10 years like anyone else who made a bad business decision. — Frank Carr (@jfrankcarr) December 9, 2021

There ya’ go.

Much better idea than forcing taxpayers to foot the bill.

