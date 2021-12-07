Been some time since we last wrote about Pat Sajak, and this tweet where he sent a Christmas message to his fellow Californians may be the most perfect fit for a Twitchy piece … ever.

Only Pat could use Christmas cheer to decimate the stupid policies Democrats have put into place that are quite frankly destroying California.

Take a look.

Just BRIMMING with Christmas snark.

And hey, he’s right … Christmas is for sharing.

Trending

Ours as well.

Oooh, good point.

You won’t get arrested for looting (as long as what you steal is under $950) but they MIGHT bust you if you don’t cover your face.

Good questions.

Does the idiotic law take into account discounts? Coupon codes? Store cash?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pat for the nice list!

***

Related:

Lights are on, NOBODY’S HOME! NYT’s Mara Gay claims NO ONE has the right to give someone else COVID and OMG the dragging … so much DRAGGING

‘GOP should just start shooting constituents’: PA teacher who sits on @NEAToday BOD wants people with religious exemptions to die from the virus or be shot

YouTube censors @FiveTimesAugust’s latest song calling Fauci a ‘Sad Little Man’ so you DEFINITELY shouldn’t watch it here (of course you SHOULD)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaChristmasPat Sajak

Recommended Twitchy Video