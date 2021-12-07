Been some time since we last wrote about Pat Sajak, and this tweet where he sent a Christmas message to his fellow Californians may be the most perfect fit for a Twitchy piece … ever.

Only Pat could use Christmas cheer to decimate the stupid policies Democrats have put into place that are quite frankly destroying California.

Take a look.

A Christmas message to my fellow Californians: If you plan to steal merchandise, please keep it under $950. This way, it’s a misdemeanor, and you’ll be less likely to be prosecuted. More importantly, there will be more left for others to steal. Remember, Christmas is for sharing. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 7, 2021

Just BRIMMING with Christmas snark.

And hey, he’s right … Christmas is for sharing.

Your holiday messaging brings a tear to the eye. — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) December 7, 2021

Ours as well.

And remember… only 17 looting days till #Christmas 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/i3P82zs8Vy — Nicholas DiNubile MD (@drnickUSA) December 7, 2021

You don't want to be arrested so wear your masks! — viking1905 (@ThinkUpAnID) December 7, 2021

Oooh, good point.

You won’t get arrested for looting (as long as what you steal is under $950) but they MIGHT bust you if you don’t cover your face.

What about at places like Kohl’s? Is the $950 determined before or after the 20% off instant savings, then the $10 Kohl’s Bucks, and then the further 15% off coupon my wife always has in her purse? — R (@TheRolfinator) December 7, 2021

Good questions.

Does the idiotic law take into account discounts? Coupon codes? Store cash?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

The store should send them a 1099 for merch over $600 — Timothy Pack (@SixpackTim) December 7, 2021

It's a crazy world we live in Pat. — Diane Di Genio (@mollysmom506) December 7, 2021

Pat for the nice list!

