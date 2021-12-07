When people show you who they really are, believe them.
Pennsylvania teacher writes on FB that people who have religious exemptions should die from the virus or be shot pic.twitter.com/vF28M2QcP4
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2021
Mollie Paige Mumau is a teacher. Wow.
And apparently, she sits on the Board of Directors for the National Education Association WHICH is really just a make-believe teacher’s union that pops up in right-to-work states where the actual unions aren’t allowed.
These are the same people the CDC worked with to keep kids out of the classroom, some of them for over a year.
Let that sink in for a minute.
She isn’t just a teacher. She’s also a board member of the National Education Association pic.twitter.com/knrtwAwXup
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2021
No words.
Hey @NEAToday, care to comment on this?
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2021
We’re not exactly holding our breath waiting for a reply.
it's time to free your children from the clutches of the teachers unions.
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 7, 2021
Per @GeneralMcLaneSD website, they're "investigating" the matter. Which most likely means they'll throw her a party and give her a raise. If she's comfortable putting it out there, it means she anticipates zero problems. This is their culture.
— Smokey's Mom (@smokey_mom) December 6, 2021
The association will protect her, yup.
The 'compassionate' left at its truest & 'finest'.
— Snake Plushkitten – official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) December 7, 2021
"Semi-Pro wine drinker"
I think she needs to lay off the wine for a while tbh
— 🇬🇧Lazlo🏳️🌈 (@TopFoxboi) December 6, 2021
Looks like she already deleted her FB page 😂
— MAGAtron 🇺🇸 (@Ollie__Tabooger) December 6, 2021
Cockroaches tend to run when you shine a little light on them.
***
