When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Pennsylvania teacher writes on FB that people who have religious exemptions should die from the virus or be shot pic.twitter.com/vF28M2QcP4 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2021

Mollie Paige Mumau is a teacher. Wow.

And apparently, she sits on the Board of Directors for the National Education Association WHICH is really just a make-believe teacher’s union that pops up in right-to-work states where the actual unions aren’t allowed.

These are the same people the CDC worked with to keep kids out of the classroom, some of them for over a year.

Let that sink in for a minute.

She isn’t just a teacher. She’s also a board member of the National Education Association pic.twitter.com/knrtwAwXup — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2021

No words.

Hey @NEAToday, care to comment on this? — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2021

We’re not exactly holding our breath waiting for a reply.

it's time to free your children from the clutches of the teachers unions. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 7, 2021

Per @GeneralMcLaneSD website, they're "investigating" the matter. Which most likely means they'll throw her a party and give her a raise. If she's comfortable putting it out there, it means she anticipates zero problems. This is their culture. — Smokey's Mom (@smokey_mom) December 6, 2021

The association will protect her, yup.

The 'compassionate' left at its truest & 'finest'. — Snake Plushkitten – official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) December 7, 2021

"Semi-Pro wine drinker"

I think she needs to lay off the wine for a while tbh — 🇬🇧Lazlo🏳️‍🌈 (@TopFoxboi) December 6, 2021

Looks like she already deleted her FB page 😂 — MAGAtron 🇺🇸 (@Ollie__Tabooger) December 6, 2021

Cockroaches tend to run when you shine a little light on them.

***

