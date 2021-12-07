HOOBOY.

Wondering how long Jason Kander has had his head buried in the sand OR if he just assumes people reading his tweets have. Going as far back as even Clinton (ok, that’s funny) we can remember seeing outlets cover political staffers who were angry with their male bosses. Good gravy, if one ‘anonymous source familiar with the Trump White House’ even hinted at the idea that political staffers were angry or upset with the president it was BIG NEWS for days!

TRUMP TORMENTS STAFF.

TRUMP’S TEMPER SCARES STAFF.

TRUMP DRINKS TOO MUCH DIET COKE AND MAKES HIS STAFF BRING IT TO HIM.

Last we checked, Clinton and Trump are both DUDES.

No no, they’d still hate Kamala even if she were a dude.

Oops.

Whoa, even Obama.

Who knew?

Yes, yes they do.

Minds BLOWN.

Pretty sure this is the best WaPo can do.

***

