Wondering how long Jason Kander has had his head buried in the sand OR if he just assumes people reading his tweets have. Going as far back as even Clinton (ok, that’s funny) we can remember seeing outlets cover political staffers who were angry with their male bosses. Good gravy, if one ‘anonymous source familiar with the Trump White House’ even hinted at the idea that political staffers were angry or upset with the president it was BIG NEWS for days!

TRUMP TORMENTS STAFF.

TRUMP’S TEMPER SCARES STAFF.

TRUMP DRINKS TOO MUCH DIET COKE AND MAKES HIS STAFF BRING IT TO HIM.

Last we checked, Clinton and Trump are both DUDES.

I have heard hundreds of political staffers vent about their boss. I have only seen such venting covered as news when the boss is a woman. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) December 7, 2021

No no, they’d still hate Kamala even if she were a dude.

Oops.

I guess you have a selective memory — Homo For The Holidays (@GayPatriotFL) December 7, 2021

Have you turned on the news in the last four or so years? pic.twitter.com/10g5n4Kgcg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 7, 2021

Alexa, who was the 45th president of the United States — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 7, 2021

Good to have you back from your five-year trip to the planet Mars. — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) December 7, 2021

How many of these stories from how many White Houses do you want, Jason? You’re a fucking clown, bro. pic.twitter.com/smBYrHoNLz — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) December 7, 2021

Whoa, even Obama.

Who knew?

You guys really think we’re stupid don’t you? It’s not like we have an all been watching everything unfold in front of us. There will be several people in this thread that will have screenshots of you saying the exact opposite of what you’re saying right now. #Shameful — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) December 7, 2021

Yes, yes they do.

Local man wasn’t born until Jan. 2021. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 7, 2021

Donald Trump and George Bush are women? Who knew? — Bad Santa Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) December 7, 2021

Minds BLOWN.

Are you willfully obtuse or lying? Have you, I dont know, read the news during the Trump years? — Johnny Ringo (@TombstoneAriz) December 7, 2021

Seriously. Do better WaPo. I just rolled my eyes and kept scrolling when I came across their headline. — Ki〽️ Sarquis (@k_sarquis) December 7, 2021

Pretty sure this is the best WaPo can do.

***

