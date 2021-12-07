Gynecologist Ryan Stewart took to Twitter to ask WOMEN how he should optimize/design a visit to his office since you know, women see a gynecologist.

This actually sounds like a decent idea …

UNTIL the gynecologist apologized for admitting WOMEN are the patients he will see and started babbling about his internalized bias.

Doc, that bias is SCIENCE.

And apologizing for using the word WOMEN is super misogynistic and all but erases women’s experiences seeing their gynecologist which completely defeats the purpose of the original tweet.

Look at this hot garbage:

*sigh*

But they better not call themselves ‘women,’ right doc?

Because that’s internalized bias or something.

Fair questions.

That. ^

Makes sense.

Stop erasing women.

Yup.

Seems simple enough, right?

***

