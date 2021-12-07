Gynecologist Ryan Stewart took to Twitter to ask WOMEN how he should optimize/design a visit to his office since you know, women see a gynecologist.

This actually sounds like a decent idea …

I have the opportunity to design my office from scratch. I’m asking women. How would you design/optimize a visit to the gynecologist’s office? ✅problems

✅frustrations

✅solutions No detail is too small. If I’ve ever had a tweet worthy of virality, it’s this one. 🙏🏼 RT. — Ryan Stewart (@stuboo) December 5, 2021

UNTIL the gynecologist apologized for admitting WOMEN are the patients he will see and started babbling about his internalized bias.

Doc, that bias is SCIENCE.

And apologizing for using the word WOMEN is super misogynistic and all but erases women’s experiences seeing their gynecologist which completely defeats the purpose of the original tweet.

Look at this hot garbage:

Folks have [correctly] pointed out that I [incorrectly] said “women” when what I should have said was “folks who may need gynecologic care.” I named the practice with this in mind @midwestpelvis, but I find that I still have a lot of internalized/implicit bias. 🧵 — Ryan Stewart (@stuboo) December 5, 2021

*sigh*

I’m a #workinprogress. I appreciate your advocacy and the reminders. Everyone is welcome and I want them to feel welcomed. — Ryan Stewart (@stuboo) December 5, 2021

But they better not call themselves ‘women,’ right doc?

Because that’s internalized bias or something.

Answer me this question , as a woman born with a uterus. can I get Prostate cancer or can I suffer from Phosmosis or be circumcised. Can I suffer from testicular torsion? Please tell me …. I’ll wait pic.twitter.com/07DOnRV6ql — Diane B (@dmb1031) December 7, 2021

Fair questions.

You can get prostate cancer like I can get cervical cancer.

The term “quackery” was invented for people like this. — New Variant JC (@FederalistJC) December 7, 2021

Hey *doctor* – is there a word in the English language for the adult human females that you treat? Just curious. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 7, 2021

If you can't figure out basic biology, there's no way I'm patronizing your business. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) December 7, 2021

That. ^

A gynecologist who isn’t engaging in the current popular misogyny of erasing womanhood despite the fact his career is dependent on biological females would be a great start for your new office. — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) December 7, 2021

Makes sense.

Dude! Only WOMEN need gynecological care. How the hell can you claim to be a doctor and be so ignorant of basic biological science. You should use your license. — Brandon Letsgo (@E__Strobel) December 7, 2021

You are a gynecologist. Surely you know the difference between a woman and a man by now? Why would you debase yourself—and biology—with such a tweet? — American Snarker (@americansnarker) December 7, 2021

Welcome to the Twilight Zone — He Who Remains! (@VladVinci) December 7, 2021

Stop trying to erase women because .01% of the population is loudly offended. You will never satisfy the rage mob, they will just keep coming after you. You're a gynecologist. You treat women. They can suck it up and deal with being women for their health. — TheBIArchitect (@BIArchitectess) December 7, 2021

Stop erasing women.

Yup.

Are you serious with Midwest Pelvis? It sounds like an Elvis impersonator — Joan Dickinson Hager (@Maggie_barking) December 5, 2021

I would design/optimize a visit to a gynaecologist’s office by making sure that gynaecologist knew what a woman was, and wouldn’t avoid using the word ‘woman’ just to get woke points. — Human F(re)emale 🦖 (@HumanFreemale) December 7, 2021

Seems simple enough, right?

