Oliver Darcy shared ‘some news’ in Reliable Sources about how the White House is working with ‘major newsrooms’ (gotta build up those egos, amirite?) to ‘try and reshape their economic coverage.’

Gosh, we’re not experts or anything but this sounds a lot like state-run media to us.

The White House is literally helping shape the news?

C’mon man!

Oliver, dude, this isn’t something you brag about. He and Bri probably got super excited about being called a ‘major newsroom’ or something.

Note, we’d include Oliver’s original tweet but he blocked this editor over a Twitchy article years ago so yeah.

As you can already imagine, this did not go over well … like at all.

And they wonder why we all make fun of them.

Trending

Nope.

It’s crazy he didn’t know better.

BUT YOU’RE SAVING TWO CENTS ON A GALLON OF GAS, MAN!

Be happy and stuff.

Clearly.

Right?! Empty shelves are an opportunity to get creative with your shopping. Oh, the turkey is too expensive? Try more POTATOES.

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

They’re too busy resisting the guy who isn’t even president anymore.

***

Related:

‘If you’re STUPID and you know it clap your hands’: Blue-checks including an ‘award-winning journo’ fall for OBVIOUSLY fake Trump Christmas card

‘Umm … he knows he’s Brian Stelter, yes?’ Brian Stelter asking if CNN has lost trust over Chris Cuomo belongs in BACKFIRE Hall of Fame

‘You people are INSANE. Seek HELP.’ NYC Council Member BRAGGING about doubling down on vax-ism (going after 5-11 year olds?!) goes SO wrong

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenOliver Darcypropagandastate-run mediaWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video