Oliver Darcy shared ‘some news’ in Reliable Sources about how the White House is working with ‘major newsrooms’ (gotta build up those egos, amirite?) to ‘try and reshape their economic coverage.’

Gosh, we’re not experts or anything but this sounds a lot like state-run media to us.

The White House is literally helping shape the news?

C’mon man!

Hey yo, this ACTUAL state run media. pic.twitter.com/jkkrqidPO0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2021

Oliver, dude, this isn’t something you brag about. He and Bri probably got super excited about being called a ‘major newsroom’ or something.

Note, we’d include Oliver’s original tweet but he blocked this editor over a Twitchy article years ago so yeah.

As you can already imagine, this did not go over well … like at all.

Media: We are much tougher on Biden than we were on Trump!! Also Media: We need to help Biden rebrand these crises, stat!! — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) December 7, 2021

And they wonder why we all make fun of them.

Working with government to produce propaganda to reshape public opinion isn't exactly something to brag about, Oliver. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 7, 2021

Nope.

It’s crazy he didn’t know better.

Pravda can say what they like. We see what is happening and they cannot spin that on Tater's show or any other show. I was informed today that beer is going up next month. No idea why the guy, who sees me 2 – 3 times a week, told me that. But I'd guess it'll be more than $.02. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) December 7, 2021

BUT YOU’RE SAVING TWO CENTS ON A GALLON OF GAS, MAN!

Be happy and stuff.

‘Reshape Economic Coverage’

And I imagine that Progmedia Hacks are eager to do it. — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) December 7, 2021

Clearly.

“Those empty shelves are not a supply chain issue. They are opportunities for retailers to change the way they stock.” — Zombie John Gotti 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) December 7, 2021

Right?! Empty shelves are an opportunity to get creative with your shopping. Oh, the turkey is too expensive? Try more POTATOES.

This isn't the Babylon Bee? — Nielkt 🇺🇲 (@Nielkta) December 7, 2021

“reshape” — Layne Teaff Pittman (@LayneTPittman) December 7, 2021

🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Jeff Blackford (@jb3751) December 7, 2021

Reshaping economic policies would probably help. — Jennifer Morgan (@JenniferEcle) December 7, 2021

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

It won’t help. We get the real story ever time we check out at the grocery, gas, restaurants, retail stores. Everyone is talking about it including my dem friends. — doodle (@keshipley1) December 7, 2021

Telling “journalists” on what they should write, how do they just go along with this? We do we? This is insane — Boofus (@Boofus21702) December 7, 2021

Lol, and this people think that they are the resistance. — Marko (@marko2te) December 7, 2021

Cute word for media censorship . Where is the outrage ? — Anthony Swan (@AnthonySwan72) December 7, 2021

They’re too busy resisting the guy who isn’t even president anymore.

