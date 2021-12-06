Hey! In case you forgot, Twitter is still exceptionally stupid, especially when it comes to any and all things Trump-related. For example, the idjits have now fallen for a Trump Christmas card that is obviously fake … unless you suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome and have lost your ability to think.

At all.

Plenty of blue tick accounts are currently spreading a fake "Donald Trump Christmas card" (left), which is so obviously made up. The real one (right) is available to purchase on the former president's website. pic.twitter.com/TToXx93rOE — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 6, 2021

Hey, Parker Molloy figured out it’s fake.

I genuinely cannot believe how many people are sharing a fake Trump Christmas card without questioning it. *sigh* — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 6, 2021

Cannot believe it, Parker? Really? Have you met the Left lately?

It’s fake. And I don’t know why anyone thinks it’s in any way helpful to tweet “There’s no way this is real… right????” If “There’s no way this is real,” then don’t share it as though it is. pic.twitter.com/1pcR4T4fwl — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 6, 2021

But ‘award-winning journalist’ Victoria Brownworth did not.

Oh where to begin with this monstrosity?

🔺Trump is not president

🔺 Mar-a-Lago was never the WH

🔺Trump has Ivanka before Melania in the ornament line up

🔺 Where's Barron?

🔺Look at the white front of Trump's tux. Why does Santa & reindeer look like ejaculate from a big penis? pic.twitter.com/KviDRcg217 — Victoria Brownworth 🎄✨ (@VABVOX) December 6, 2021

Where to begin with how stupid someone has to be to believe this is real?

Heh.

Good to see how much investigating this ‘award-winning investigative journalist’ did on the fake Trump card.

Oh, and this one:

No, this is not a parody. Yes, you're seeing what I'm seeing. Absolutely, it is hilarious. #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/UCx7iTXG4p — Grant Stern is vaxxed (@grantstern) December 6, 2021

Dude. EL OH EL.

OMG DAN RATHER FELL FOR IT:

A rare moment of self-awareness by one of the worst disgraces to journalist to ever walk the earth. pic.twitter.com/737ojWCeYE — Max (@MaxNordau) December 6, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You're an award winning journalist? LOL, this is fake from a bad parody guy. How embarrassing for you 😳@PolitiBunny @TwitchyTeam <–where award winning journalists get fact checked and/or their arses handed to them. https://t.co/hF0laoLPtj — DeniseVB (@blogho) December 6, 2021

They’re so dense people are Googling to see if this is real.

Seriously.

I googled it, I’d say not real. — martha price (@price_martha) December 6, 2021

Derp.

Some anti-Trump accounts are sharing a fake Trump Christmas card and explicitly insisting it’s real. pic.twitter.com/dMar3Yyv6b — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 6, 2021

ROFL.

What did we learn this weekend? Don't amplify white nationalist disinformation spread by a fake account & become a useful idiot for the white nationalists. What are we doing Monday morning, spreading a fake Trump Christmas Card, because there's a penis on it. GJ everyone. — Marc-André Argentino (@_MAArgentino) December 6, 2021

Told you, Twitter is really dumb.

PSA: The viral "Trump Christmas card" is fake — saber tooth caro (@caro) December 6, 2021

Ya’ think?

Holy Hell, people.

***

