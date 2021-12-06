Hey! In case you forgot, Twitter is still exceptionally stupid, especially when it comes to any and all things Trump-related. For example, the idjits have now fallen for a Trump Christmas card that is obviously fake … unless you suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome and have lost your ability to think.

At all.

Hey, Parker Molloy figured out it’s fake.

Cannot believe it, Parker? Really? Have you met the Left lately?

But ‘award-winning journalist’ Victoria Brownworth did not.

Trending

Where to begin with how stupid someone has to be to believe this is real?

Heh.

Good to see how much investigating this ‘award-winning investigative journalist’ did on the fake Trump card.

Oh, and this one:

Dude. EL OH EL.

OMG DAN RATHER FELL FOR IT:

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They’re so dense people are Googling to see if this is real.

Seriously.

Derp.

ROFL.

Told you, Twitter is really dumb.

Ya’ think?

Holy Hell, people.

***

