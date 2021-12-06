As Twitchy readers know, a group that we’re pretty sure is real (but not entirely sure how ‘real’ they really are) named Patriot Front marched on D.C. this past Saturday as a way to RECLAIM AMERICA. Most people on the Right just pointed and laughed, many assuming this was yet another ‘fed event’ meant to make all right-wingers look like crazed fascists. And of course, our pals on the Left couldn’t WAIT to paint all right-wingers in that very light.

A beautiful night at the Lincoln Memorial interrupted by demonstrators chanting “reclaim America.“ The crowd gave them the finger and exchanged profanities. pic.twitter.com/Z2voculi9Z — Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) December 4, 2021

Either way, the event itself was a joke and not a funny one.

Until Vinny Thomas dropped this video:

Getting our outfits ready for the function at the Lincoln Memorial https://t.co/u45IuAOH2t pic.twitter.com/6BCdrIaMmr — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) December 5, 2021

OMG, Heath and the drum.

DYING.

If you watch the video, their drummer does seem a bit all over the place. And the shields … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is so great.

KKK meets Best Buy😂☠️😂 — 𝐿𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇𝑀𝑜𝓂❤️‍🔥🎄🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) December 6, 2021

“Navy blue tops and khaki BOTTOMS” has me in tears 😂 — Beast? How dare you!? (@DSEDaniels) December 5, 2021

This warrants a follow, just for “Quiet Coyotes.”👌 — Charlie Newton (@charlienewton) December 5, 2021

Genius! Thank you 🙏 — TBruiser (@tbruiser) December 5, 2021

And we’re going to jump out of U-Hal trucks for that element of surprise. Also that will save us $20 & we can sing patriot songs on the way! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — VeganSoupForMyFamily🍜 (@DoniFromTheBloc) December 5, 2021

This guy right here. Taking his cosplay to the next level. pic.twitter.com/oaoYN2IZS7 — Beetrees (@NerdyBett) December 5, 2021

Coach they gotta work on that Best Buy catwalk tho — Maria de los Angeles aka @heartcenteredmaria (@vicequeenmaria) December 6, 2021

Indeed they do.

Heh.

