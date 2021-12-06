As Twitchy readers know, a group that we’re pretty sure is real (but not entirely sure how ‘real’ they really are) named Patriot Front marched on D.C. this past Saturday as a way to RECLAIM AMERICA. Most people on the Right just pointed and laughed, many assuming this was yet another ‘fed event’ meant to make all right-wingers look like crazed fascists. And of course, our pals on the Left couldn’t WAIT to paint all right-wingers in that very light.
A beautiful night at the Lincoln Memorial interrupted by demonstrators chanting “reclaim America.“ The crowd gave them the finger and exchanged profanities. pic.twitter.com/Z2voculi9Z
— Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) December 4, 2021
Either way, the event itself was a joke and not a funny one.
Until Vinny Thomas dropped this video:
Getting our outfits ready for the function at the Lincoln Memorial https://t.co/u45IuAOH2t pic.twitter.com/6BCdrIaMmr
— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) December 5, 2021
OMG, Heath and the drum.
DYING.
If you watch the video, their drummer does seem a bit all over the place. And the shields … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
This is so great.
KKK meets Best Buy😂☠️😂
— 𝐿𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇𝑀𝑜𝓂❤️🔥🎄🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) December 6, 2021
“Navy blue tops and khaki BOTTOMS” has me in tears 😂
— Beast? How dare you!? (@DSEDaniels) December 5, 2021
This warrants a follow, just for “Quiet Coyotes.”👌
— Charlie Newton (@charlienewton) December 5, 2021
Genius! Thank you 🙏
— TBruiser (@tbruiser) December 5, 2021
— J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) December 6, 2021
And we’re going to jump out of U-Hal trucks for that element of surprise. Also that will save us $20 & we can sing patriot songs on the way! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— VeganSoupForMyFamily🍜 (@DoniFromTheBloc) December 5, 2021
This guy right here. Taking his cosplay to the next level. pic.twitter.com/oaoYN2IZS7
— Beetrees (@NerdyBett) December 5, 2021
Coach they gotta work on that Best Buy catwalk tho
— Maria de los Angeles aka @heartcenteredmaria (@vicequeenmaria) December 6, 2021
Indeed they do.
Heh.
