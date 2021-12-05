Now that Chris Cuomo is unemployed, Amy Tarkanian was thoughtful enough to ask Twitter for some suggestions of new jobs Andy’s little brother could apply for …
Where should Chris Cuomo apply for his next job?
— Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 4, 2021
And as you can likely imagine, the responses were hilarious.
Brutal.
Merciless.
But hilarious.
Kamala Harris' office. I hear she could use some new staff members with press experience.
😂
— Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) December 5, 2021
Heh.
It could be the perfect fit!
— 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝙶𝚞𝚢 🇺🇲 (@YankReb69) December 5, 2021
Annnd we’re dead.
Gas station in Philly
— Chad Chaddington (@ChaddingtonSC) December 5, 2021
A Jersey Shore T-shirt shop.
— Tandy (@DanTypo) December 5, 2021
.@ChrisCuomo should apply for his next job at Waste Management. He has years of experience shoveling garbage.
— Lloyd Richard McElheny (@CapitaLiszt) December 5, 2021
Oof, CNN felt this one.
He’ll change his “gender” then become admiral of something in the Biden administration.
— Freedom isn’t free 🇺🇸 (@RedFizo1) December 5, 2021
Let’s not give him any ideas, ok?
Biden: ‘This is my new Communications Czar, Christina Cuomo.’
Heh.
MSNBC
— BentnWasted (@BentnWasted) December 5, 2021
We honestly wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see him show up there.
The View
— Tangerine Sweet 🍊 (@Tangerine_FL) December 5, 2021
Move over Joy Behar!
Used car company. Hell fit right in.
— 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) December 5, 2021
Lincoln Project
— Tonecop45 (@tonecop45) December 5, 2021
Ah-ha!
Cleaning the set for @TuckerCarlson’s show.
— Blank (@GlenninVirginia) December 5, 2021
The Dollar Store
— Jack Webb was Right (@GMEMDBABY) December 4, 2021
Wadda ya wanna bet he sells up in NY and moves to Florida? 😂😂😂
— Unperson – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) December 5, 2021
he can either learn to code or sell exercise equipment on late night tv commercials.
— Markus 🏁🇺🇲🏴☠️🏁 (@MarkusFSeitz) December 4, 2021
NPR.
— V (@GilKernen) December 5, 2021
Waffle House
— Mayor McSnark 🇺🇸 (@DailyPamphlet) December 5, 2021
Biden Admin. Press Sec.
— Dave (@daviedave122) December 5, 2021
Press Secretary for VP Harris
— Jim Country (@4yourcountry) December 5, 2021
I need someone to clean my toilets. Just offering.
— #LetsGoBrandon (@Ravjose1) December 5, 2021
What a giver.
