Now that Chris Cuomo is unemployed, Amy Tarkanian was thoughtful enough to ask Twitter for some suggestions of new jobs Andyโ€™s little brother could apply for โ€ฆ

Where should Chris Cuomo apply for his next job? โ€” Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 4, 2021

And as you can likely imagine, the responses were hilarious.

Brutal.

Merciless.

But hilarious.

Kamala Harris' office. I hear she could use some new staff members with press experience. ๐Ÿ˜‚ โ€” Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) December 5, 2021

Heh.

It could be the perfect fit!

Annnd weโ€™re dead.

Gas station in Philly โ€” Chad Chaddington (@ChaddingtonSC) December 5, 2021

A Jersey Shore T-shirt shop. โ€” Tandy (@DanTypo) December 5, 2021

.@ChrisCuomo should apply for his next job at Waste Management. He has years of experience shoveling garbage. โ€” Lloyd Richard McElheny (@CapitaLiszt) December 5, 2021

Oof, CNN felt this one.

Heโ€™ll change his โ€œgenderโ€ then become admiral of something in the Biden administration. โ€” Freedom isnโ€™t free ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@RedFizo1) December 5, 2021

Letโ€™s not give him any ideas, ok?

Biden: โ€˜This is my new Communications Czar, Christina Cuomo.โ€™

Heh.

MSNBC โ€” BentnWasted (@BentnWasted) December 5, 2021

We honestly wouldnโ€™t be the least bit surprised to see him show up there.

The View โ€” Tangerine Sweet ๐ŸŠ (@Tangerine_FL) December 5, 2021

Move over Joy Behar!

Used car company. Hell fit right in. โ€” ๐Ÿ’ฅheymikey80๐Ÿ’ฅ (@heymikey80) December 5, 2021

Lincoln Project โ€” Tonecop45 (@tonecop45) December 5, 2021

Ah-ha!

Cleaning the set for @TuckerCarlsonโ€™s show. โ€” Blank (@GlenninVirginia) December 5, 2021

The Dollar Store โ€” Jack Webb was Right (@GMEMDBABY) December 4, 2021

Wadda ya wanna bet he sells up in NY and moves to Florida? ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ โ€” Unperson โ€“ American Pitbull ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@MelissaRNMBA) December 5, 2021

he can either learn to code or sell exercise equipment on late night tv commercials. โ€” Markus ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿดโ€โ˜ ๏ธ๐Ÿ (@MarkusFSeitz) December 4, 2021

Waffle House โ€” Mayor McSnark ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@DailyPamphlet) December 5, 2021

Biden Admin. Press Sec. โ€” Dave (@daviedave122) December 5, 2021

Press Secretary for VP Harris โ€” Jim Country (@4yourcountry) December 5, 2021

I need someone to clean my toilets. Just offering. โ€” #LetsGoBrandon (@Ravjose1) December 5, 2021

What a giver.

***

