Now that Chris Cuomo is unemployed, Amy Tarkanian was thoughtful enough to ask Twitter for some suggestions of new jobs Andy’s little brother could apply for …

Where should Chris Cuomo apply for his next job? — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 4, 2021

And as you can likely imagine, the responses were hilarious.

Brutal.

Merciless.

But hilarious.

Kamala Harris' office. I hear she could use some new staff members with press experience. 😂 — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) December 5, 2021

Heh.

It could be the perfect fit!

Annnd we’re dead.

Gas station in Philly — Chad Chaddington (@ChaddingtonSC) December 5, 2021

A Jersey Shore T-shirt shop. — Tandy (@DanTypo) December 5, 2021

.@ChrisCuomo should apply for his next job at Waste Management. He has years of experience shoveling garbage. — Lloyd Richard McElheny (@CapitaLiszt) December 5, 2021

Oof, CNN felt this one.

He’ll change his “gender” then become admiral of something in the Biden administration. — Freedom isn’t free 🇺🇸 (@RedFizo1) December 5, 2021

Let’s not give him any ideas, ok?

Biden: ‘This is my new Communications Czar, Christina Cuomo.’

Heh.

MSNBC — BentnWasted (@BentnWasted) December 5, 2021

We honestly wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see him show up there.

The View — Tangerine Sweet 🍊 (@Tangerine_FL) December 5, 2021

Move over Joy Behar!

Used car company. Hell fit right in. — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) December 5, 2021

Lincoln Project — Tonecop45 (@tonecop45) December 5, 2021

Ah-ha!

Cleaning the set for @TuckerCarlson’s show. — Blank (@GlenninVirginia) December 5, 2021

The Dollar Store — Jack Webb was Right (@GMEMDBABY) December 4, 2021

Wadda ya wanna bet he sells up in NY and moves to Florida? 😂😂😂 — Unperson – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) December 5, 2021

he can either learn to code or sell exercise equipment on late night tv commercials. — Markus 🏁🇺🇲🏴‍☠️🏁 (@MarkusFSeitz) December 4, 2021

Waffle House — Mayor McSnark 🇺🇸 (@DailyPamphlet) December 5, 2021

Biden Admin. Press Sec. — Dave (@daviedave122) December 5, 2021

Press Secretary for VP Harris — Jim Country (@4yourcountry) December 5, 2021

I need someone to clean my toilets. Just offering. — #LetsGoBrandon (@Ravjose1) December 5, 2021

What a giver.

***

Related:

‘To be fair, Acosta IS a moron’: Jim Acosta’s attempt at smearing McConnell to convince Democrats to end the filibuster BACKFIRES

DAMNING thread recaps what CNN ‘tolerated’ from Chris Cuomo point-by-point before FINALLY firing him and it’s WAY WORSE than we thought

So about that dance squad … sorry … ‘Patriot Front’ group in khakis marching around with shields and riding off in their U-Hauls, it just gets dumber

Recommended Twitchy Video