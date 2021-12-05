With Chris Cuomo losing his gig, looks like Jim Acosta is trying to step up his moron game.

Take a look:

Acosta: Democrats could think about it this way: If Mitch McConnell were in their shoes, what would he do? Given what we know, would we see him letting the filibuster stand? Is the filibuster more important than election rights, women’s rights… pic.twitter.com/90ZwDIoAdT — Acyn (@Acyn) December 4, 2021

Would someone tell Jim Acosta McConnell WAS in that position? Just a year ago, and he didn’t nuke the filibuster.

As @Acosta plays Dem strategist here — trying to invent an absurd pretext to destroy the Senate — remember that CNN bills this as straight news, not opinion. You’d expect a top political reporter to remember that McConnell was in D’s shoes a YEAR ago, didn’t nuke the filibuster. https://t.co/EJJbncr1lo — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 4, 2021

Acosta (top political reporter, lol) likely does know and remember this, he just assumes his five viewers are too stupid to know otherwise.

Or you could ask yourself this: What *did* Mitch do? Despite tremendous pressure from Trump, McConnell refused to dismantle the legislative filibuster. Which, by the way, is a complete non-sequitur to Supreme Court appointments, as Acosta knows, or *should* know. https://t.co/V4G0zoe9vk — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 5, 2021

What Ed said.

He kept going:

And if Acosta's complaining about ending the filibuster for judicial appointments, then his complaint should be that McConnell asked, "What did Harry Reid do in 2013?" — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 5, 2021

Anyway, the only filibuster left in place for Acosta's question is that on legislation, not presidential appointments. And McConnell defended it when it was unpopular among his own allies to do so. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 5, 2021

BUT …

We got nothing’.

That’s more than fair.

Acosta is a talentless hack. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) December 4, 2021

Earth to Jimmy: McConnell was in their shoes back in 2020. He left the filibuster alone. — Duck Butt Soup 🦇💀🦇🇺🇸 (@mas7095) December 5, 2021

McConnell had a chance to kill the filibuster and he passed. If Democrats kill it, they will be very sorry in 2024. Their killing of the nominee filibuster has been a judicial nightmare for them. You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube. — Howard Notelling #ArrestFauci (@BluegrassPundit) December 5, 2021

Think he knows that the "nuclear options", created in Senate to bypass the 60 vote issue, were created by Democrats? Think he understands that a simple majority Senate would eliminate a critical Check&Balance to our system of Gov't? DEMs Nuclear option gave Trump 3 SCOTUS wins. — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) December 5, 2021

Ffs. He could have ended the filibuster. He didn't. — Noone important (@setnsail) December 5, 2021

Yup.

He didn’t.

Even though Democrats used it over 300 times …

Just sayin’.

***

