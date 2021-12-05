With Chris Cuomo losing his gig, looks like Jim Acosta is trying to step up his moron game.

Take a look:

Would someone tell Jim Acosta McConnell WAS in that position? Just a year ago, and he didn’t nuke the filibuster.

Acosta (top political reporter, lol) likely does know and remember this, he just assumes his five viewers are too stupid to know otherwise.

What Ed said.

He kept going:

BUT …

We got nothing’.

That’s more than fair.

Yup.

He didn’t.

Even though Democrats used it over 300 times …

Just sayin’.

