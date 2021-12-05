Poor Slate.

We’re so sorry this is happening to them.

Guess they were a little upset with Rep. Thomas Massie’s Christmas ‘card.’

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

Ho ho ho!

LMAO SLATE DID A WHOLE ASS ARTICLE ON MASSIE’S FAMILY PIC https://t.co/v6luBxBgd9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 5, 2021

From Slate:

Rep. Thomas Massie sparked lots of outrage over the weekend when he posted a Christmas photo to Twitter showing him and six family members each carrying a military-style weapon inside the house. “Merry Christmas,” wrote the Kentucky Republican to accompany a photo that shows seven people holding weapons in front of a Christmas tree. “Santa, please bring ammo.” The weapons they are holding resembled an M60 machine gun, AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and a Thompson submachine gun, according to Reuters.

Military-style weapon … INSIDE THE HOUSE.

The horror.

Lets see, didn’t slate say the “summer of love” riots with the arson and the police being told to “stand down” while slate endorsed defunding the police and billions in damage rolled out in America What? they expected people to cower? Merry Christmas — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) December 5, 2021

Funny how they don’t seem to want to talk about the summer of love anymore.

Aww, look how happy they are. What a loving family. — 𝓢𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓼 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓶 (@TheSuppressed86) December 5, 2021

They do look very happy, don’t they?

This has nothing to do with the school shooting except the liberal fear of all things gun-related. The prosecutor in Michigan made clear: part of her case against the parents involves their enthusiasm for guns and ammo, which is not unusual by itself in the other half of America. https://t.co/KAAXJerAcz — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) December 5, 2021

Liberal fear of all things gun-related.

Nailed it.

Massie had to know the Left would lose their minds over his picture.

So yes, no doubt, he’s laughing his a*s off right now.

***

