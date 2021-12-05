Poor Slate.

We’re so sorry this is happening to them.

Guess they were a little upset with Rep. Thomas Massie’s Christmas ‘card.’

Ho ho ho!

From Slate:

Rep. Thomas Massie sparked lots of outrage over the weekend when he posted a Christmas photo to Twitter showing him and six family members each carrying a military-style weapon inside the house. “Merry Christmas,” wrote the Kentucky Republican to accompany a photo that shows seven people holding weapons in front of a Christmas tree. “Santa, please bring ammo.” The weapons they are holding resembled an M60 machine gun, AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and a Thompson submachine gun, according to Reuters.

Military-style weapon … INSIDE THE HOUSE.

The horror.

Funny how they don’t seem to want to talk about the summer of love anymore.

They do look very happy, don’t they?

Liberal fear of all things gun-related.

Nailed it.

Massie had to know the Left would lose their minds over his picture.

So yes, no doubt, he’s laughing his a*s off right now.

***

