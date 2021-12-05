Twitter is all a-flutter chatting about the large-ish group of men with little plastic shields who marched around Washington DC to ‘reclaim America’ on Saturday. Many people (this editor included) just laughed when seeing the original footage of the evil white supremacists in their pretty khakis and matching jackets marching around masked BUT it would appear the group is called ‘Patriot Front’ and is a real thing.

Could be a real thing?

You know, to be honest, everything is so dumb and this seems REALLY DUMB especially after the stunt The Lincoln Project claims they pulled at a Glenn Youngkin campaign stop BUT since this is a fairly viral Twitter thingie this morning, thought we’d share this thread from Kristofer Goldsmith.

Note, we can neither confirm nor deny is any of this is true, yadda yadda yadda:

If you’re in the DC area and see Penske, UHaul, or similar trucks that aren’t filled with freight, take out your camera and start filming. That’s how the Patriot Front typically gets in and out of the city. They’re likely staying at a private residence in nearby rural/suburbs. https://t.co/r7JqnizVkn — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

The super scary fascists travel by U-Haul?

Alrighty then.

Moving trucks will be noticeable because they’ll be staged together or traveling in a convoy. The trucks, if moving, are likely to have dozens of men inside at the moment. If @DCPoliceDept pulls them over — unmask to identify members of the nation’s most active hate group. — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

So IF this is real and IF they are the most active hate group in America … hate groups in 2021 are pretty damn lame.

Just sayin’.

If you live in #DC, #Maryland or #Virginia, you should be calling on your governor to put state troopers on alert, and immediately begin investigations to find out where the Patriot Front is traveling to and from. This hate group’s objective is genocide. Members live near you. — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

MEMBERS LIVE NEAR YOU.

Da da daaaaa!

Use of box trucks confirmed in video by neo-nazi propaganda outlet "Media2Rise." This outlet is affiliated with Robert Rundo of the Rise Above Movement, who is currently fleeing federal charges, hiding in Serbia, helping build international fascist mvmnt https://t.co/J8QL75wSDL — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

K.

DC Police are providing escort. If they watch them get into the back of box trucks and don't immediately pull them over, they're complicit. Time of sunset in DC was 4:45pm today. They're likely not far if event is over. https://t.co/oP1PhWnzBY — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

Now the cops are complicit.

Heh.

Patriot Front is one of the groups that I and a few other veterans keep infiltrating and documenting from the inside. I was the source for this BuzzFeed article. Watched them talk about things like intentionally spreading COVID in minority neighborhoods:https://t.co/cTgrwUMtw1 — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

But did they talk about marching around DC wearing matching outfits? That’s the real question.

This video is live (6:00pm EST) and they're marching to WWII memorial under police escort. If @DCPoliceDept allow them to pile into box trucks (break the law) to get away, DC Police would be complicit in allowing US most-active hate group.https://t.co/jaNRy045LY — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

Within a few blocks of WW2 Memorial there are several box trucks staged nearby. If you're a local anti-fascist activist, it's time to start getting out with your camera. — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

They’re so dangerous he’s encouraging people to film them.

Told you this is all pretty damn stupid.

Hey @AlexandriaVAPD and @sstwppd – Patriot Front, the nation's most active hate group, is likely about to drive 4-5 moving trucks with dozens of members of their hate groups in back through one of your AOs. You should be prepared to pull them over and identify. — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

Yeah, pull them over and identify them all.

The self-described fascist hate group Patriot Front appears to be headed to the Lincoln Memorial (6:10pm EST). Trucks may be staged nearby to bring them across Washington Memorial Bridge where they'll enter a new jurisdiction: @AlexandriaVAPD pic.twitter.com/2sfGdabCJR — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

They're now marching across the bridge towards @ArlingtonNatl cemetery. DC cops likely to stop following as soon as they're across. Hope @AlexandriaVAPD is waiting. pic.twitter.com/WbpTZLAFev — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

Hate group Patriot Front very likely to have trucks staged in one of these parking lots right now. pic.twitter.com/9fAikE1bpq — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

This guy is REALLY focused on U-Haul trucks.

Hey, just an observation.

CORRECTION: Tagged the wrong PD earlier — @ArlingtonVaPD there's a violent hate group heading into your neighborhood right now. They will load up dozens of men into box trucks, which you should pull them over for. ID and unmask them, they're modern KKK https://t.co/e8tg1zdVpB — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

Box trucks confirmed. Patriot Front is loading up right now at the south west end of Arlington Memorial Bridge. Cops are just watching, keeping press and bystanders away as PF breaks the law. pic.twitter.com/SIkVE5fslW — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

U-HAULS! HE KNEW IT!

Right now Patriot Front is standing in formation, filming with neo-nazi propaganda outlet "Media2Rise." They'll be producing videos that are meant to depict @DCPoliceDept and @ArlingtonVaPD as aiding them. It's a shame, because that appears to be the case as they load into trucks pic.twitter.com/hiMiqe7ChA — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

Uh-huh.

I would urge local residents who get citations for things like not wearing a seatbelt to show the court this video. Equal protection under the law should mean that cops don't allow anyone to load dozens into the back of moving vans. This is pathetic. — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

Hooboy.

Here's what Patriot Front thinks about the law enforcement officers who are protecting them right now: "LEO are for the most part criminals" "LEOs… sworn to… destroy American families" "it is impossible to be a US govt employee without compromising morality" pic.twitter.com/fo25fE9Fji — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau, in his own words: "there are no good police. I don't care what happens to them. Neither should you. We aren't conservatives. The police institution absolutely does conflict with your beliefs" pic.twitter.com/Xt9NItSHgI — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

They’re not conservatives.

Now now, the people flipping out on Twitter using these morons as proof that conservatives are EVIL WHITE SUPREMACISTS and screeching about MUH TRUMP will be so disappointed.

For context, Thomas Rousseau is the only one who goes by his real name. The rest fall in line and follow using pseudonyms. "Yes I identify as a fascist… let me show you by my actions." Then Tommy goes on to say they're "unique" and ideologically fluid. pic.twitter.com/y8hBvWvgA1 — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

Patriot Front's long-term goal is genocide. They believe they will "purge" non-whites from the US, and like other neo-nazi groups, believe that through violence and intimidation they can create a white ethnostate starting in the north eastern states. pic.twitter.com/AwXkcnsWpO — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 5, 2021

And nothing says genocide like a police-escorted jaunt and then jumping into U-Hauls does.

This is what you do when you find out a Patriot Front member lives in your neighborhood: https://t.co/GQsuAKe0jF — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 5, 2021

Oh, he’s citing Antifa now.

Cute.

The bottom line on Patriot Front: they’re dangerous, but morons. Last big flash-mob march on 4th of July in Philly, mainstream coverage showed them getting *physically run out of town* by like 4 pissed off locals. This time? They were stranded for hours on the side of a parkway https://t.co/WEoRVee3KN — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 5, 2021

When one asks where all these white supremacists are they “find”them for you. Apparently, these guys have been a thing since 2017 and yet nobody has ever heard of them. — Beth (@Jax_B_) December 5, 2021

So is the group legit?

Likely. At least in part.

Is the group worth all of this attention?

Nope.

Should we continue to point and laugh at the whole situation?

Damn straight.

***

