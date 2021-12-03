Bette Midler wants Donald Trump arrested for attempted murder.

Don’t make that face.

Ok, make the face … this is pretty damn hilarious.

She claims he tried to infect Biden with COVID and called him the Devil.

Because that’s not insane or anything.

#DonaldTrump should be arrested for attempted murder. He tried to infect & kill #JoeBiden at the debate; by turning up too late to be tested, knowing full well he was positive; then screeched, sputtered, spit, and foamed at the mouth, hoping to infect Joe. He IS the devil. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 3, 2021

Bette. Honey. Get some help.

She is starting to remind us of the scary old lady on the corner with 50 cats who throws empty beer bottles at kids who walk on her lawn.

Scary stuff.

Is this a joke? lol — Roni Rigatoni 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@RoniRigatoni) December 3, 2021

Seek professional help. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) December 3, 2021

should #HunterBiden's son be arrested for giving his grandpa a cold? — phoenixgirl (@phxazgrl) December 3, 2021

Biden did actually blame his grandson for making him cough a lot.

Good point.

LOL, President Trump broke you. 🤪🤡😂🤷‍♀️ — Last Beacon of Hope 🦅🙏🇺🇸 God Bless America 🚔 (@CovfefeKatie) December 3, 2021

OMG this TDS thing has melted @BetteMidler's brain. Somebody please get her some help. https://t.co/QQJ6fBjRBv — Chris Reich (@chrisreich) December 3, 2021

he tested negative before the debate https://t.co/KBrWvWl1T1 — watchbirdwatch (@goblinlord90) December 3, 2021

BUT TRUMP IS THE DE-BIL!

OOOOOMG.

@BetteMidler is absolutely deranged. Her galactic ignorance is on full display for the world in this tweet. https://t.co/kaZz3OaVTP — Marcus Hock (@marcus1320) December 3, 2021

Mental illness on display https://t.co/VX71v7zMyN — Quintessential Gambini (@VL_Gambini) December 3, 2021

What's that saying? Write what you know! Screeched, sputtered, foamed at the mouth… https://t.co/yYaj6xX40I — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 3, 2021

Jokes on him because Joe died years ago. https://t.co/acTTGfukgv — Mike ~Gooble Gobble, One Of Us~ Easterwood (@realMEasterwood) December 3, 2021

Annnd now we’re dead too.

Thanks a LOT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

Black Lives Matter’s latest hot take on Capitalism their dumbest one YET (and considering their other takes, that’s saying a LOT)

‘Hope your kid doesn’t ever find your Twitter’: Katie Hill saying her own pregnancy has made her even MORE ‘pro-choice’ does NOT go over well

‘Does it HURT being this dumb?’ Joy Behar DRAGGED for claiming CONSERVATIVES don’t understand gravity of sex and just want ‘fun in bed’ (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video