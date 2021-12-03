Bette Midler wants Donald Trump arrested for attempted murder.

Don’t make that face.

Ok, make the face … this is pretty damn hilarious.

She claims he tried to infect Biden with COVID and called him the Devil.

Because that’s not insane or anything.

Bette. Honey. Get some help.

She is starting to remind us of the scary old lady on the corner with 50 cats who throws empty beer bottles at kids who walk on her lawn.

Scary stuff.

Biden did actually blame his grandson for making him cough a lot.

Good point.

BUT TRUMP IS THE DE-BIL!

OOOOOMG.

Annnd now we’re dead too.

Thanks a LOT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

