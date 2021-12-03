Pretty sure Joy Behar is confusing Conservatives with Feminists.

Or she’s just really dense and figures her viewers aren’t much brighter than she is …

Both.

When talking about abortion, Joy doesn’t think conservatives understand the ‘gravity of sex’ and only want to have ‘fun in the bed’.

Yeah, this is dumb.

Watch:

Joy Behar, discussing abortion, says conservatives don't understand the gravity of sex: "When it comes to the reality of pregnancy…It's almost like they don't want to see that part. They just want to see the fun in the bed. Not the second part." pic.twitter.com/BfbLtDsgSg — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 3, 2021

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure one of your corgis has some serious gas and you can’t figure out which one it is but it could take the paint off the walls? Yeah, just made that face.

Joy Behar is a despicable person.

Perhaps she needs to see the "reality part" of abortion?

It's almost like she doesn't want to see that part. 🙄#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Stacy Langton (@StacyLangton) December 3, 2021

Dense as a bag of flour at the bottom of the ocean.

Yeah that's feminists…not conservatives. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) December 3, 2021

That literally describes the attitude of most feminists, not conservatives. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 3, 2021

If anyone DOES understand the gravity of sex, it’s conservatives.

Jesus, the projection is almost satirical. It ain't the pro-life crowd who don't understand the ramifications of unprotected sex, Joy. — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 3, 2021

More projection. So much projection. — Kplorable (@KPlorable) December 3, 2021

this is legit backwards. — Shannon Fenner (@ShannonFenner3) December 3, 2021

she pronounced liberals wrong — baebackup2 (@baebackup) December 3, 2021

She got it the other way around — Tony “Brandon” Edwards 🇺🇸 (@RealTonyEdwards) December 3, 2021

"When it comes to the reality of pregnancy…It's almost like they don't want to see that part. They just want to see the fun in the bed. Not the second part." Joy is not a smart person. — Scrutable (@coredemar) December 3, 2021

Joy is NOT a smart person.

And in other news, water is still wet.

***

