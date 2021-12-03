Pretty sure Joy Behar is confusing Conservatives with Feminists.

Or she’s just really dense and figures her viewers aren’t much brighter than she is …

Both.

When talking about abortion, Joy doesn’t think conservatives understand the ‘gravity of sex’ and only want to have ‘fun in the bed’.

Yeah, this is dumb.

Watch:

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure one of your corgis has some serious gas and you can’t figure out which one it is but it could take the paint off the walls? Yeah, just made that face.

Dense as a bag of flour at the bottom of the ocean.

If anyone DOES understand the gravity of sex, it’s conservatives.

Joy is NOT a smart person.

And in other news, water is still wet.

