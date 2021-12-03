Starting to think CNN and the Left, in general, are really worried about DeSantis running in 24. Ain’t it great?

Florida may become the 23rd state with a civilian state guard — joining New York and California — and CNN is losing its tiny little mind over it. https://t.co/4wJrTbiUFv — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 3, 2021

From National Review:

There’s some choice DeSantis Derangement Syndrome on CNN this morning. Check out this headline: DeSantis proposes a new civilian military force in Florida that he would control Gosh! A “civilian military force in Florida that he would control”! That sounds terrifying — especially when paired with the piece’s artwork, which, for some reason, shows both Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

Because they only know how to speak in Trump these days, even though the guy hasn’t been president in nearly a year now.

Ah, right. The problem is that this unit would be “not encumbered by the federal government,” and, thereby, that it would be under DeSantis’s control. Which is just absolutely horrifying — unlike, say, the massive, nuke-filled, “civilian-military force” that is under Joe Biden’s control, which is completely different, for reasons that CNN will presumably arrive at next time a Republican is in the White House.

Their issue isn’t with the civilian-military force, it’s with DeSantis HAVING THE NERVE to do that! Just who does he think he is?!

Oh yeah, he’s the governor and can do this stuff.

Gosh, who knew? (we did)

This CNN piece, which is leading their website, is remarkable. DeSantis wants to recreate an organization that TX, NY, and CA already have — to help with hurricanes and vaccinations and so forth — and suddenly it’s the most sinister thing in the world. https://t.co/4wJrTbiUFv pic.twitter.com/qHRTLKDYDB — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 3, 2021

Super sinister.

I also love the way that “he, not the Pentagon would control” is supposed to reflexively upset us, the implication being that we should be instinctively alarmed that states have civilian guards but not that the federal government has an enormous military with nuclear weapons. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 3, 2021

Media and the Left in general really seem to struggle with the idea of state’s rights.

But to Charles’s point, are just fine with one crazy old man who can’t give one speech without telling a lie or getting completely lost having codes to nuclear weapons.

***

Related:

‘No, it just SUCKS’: Seth Rogan’s show #SantaInc is SHITE so he blames white supremacists then stumbles SPECTACULARLY over his ratings

‘Former Obama guy loses’ his SH*T in thread about DeSantis ‘PREPARING FOR A BREAK FROM THE FED GOVT.’ for reactivating FL State Guard and ROFL

‘Glitch or drunk? YOU decide.’ You can see the MOMENT Nancy Pelosi‘s brain just STOPS in real-time during press conference (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video