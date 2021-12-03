So is it too early to coin the phrase DeSantis Derangement Syndrome?

Brandon Friedman is a self-proclaimed â€˜former Obama guyâ€™ who seems to think DeSantis reactivating the Florida State Guard is somehow proof the governor is going to BREAK FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. REEEEE!

Forget New York and California and a bunch of other states have a state guard, since itâ€™s DeSantis itâ€™s a big freakinâ€™ deal because REASONS!

Look at this crazy:

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is either openly preparing for a break from the federal government or he wants his followers to *believe* he is. Either way, it's extremely dangerous for the future of the United States. ðŸ§µ â€” Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 3, 2021

Jeebus, Larry, and Moseph.

These people are not well.

Oh wait, thereâ€™s more.

2. Yesterday DeSantis called for the reactivation of the World War II-era Florida State Guard. State Guards aren't inherently bad or unusual. They supplement the National Guard in 23 states. What's unusual is De Santis' timing and motivation.https://t.co/xLeKdGOGaj â€” Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 3, 2021

DA DA DAAAAAAA!

Itâ€™s all a PLOT!

3. DeSantis has watched the U.S. military shut down potential rogue states over covid vaccine requirements. As a current U.S. Navy Reserve officer, he knows his way around the military. That means DeSantis knows he'll never fully control the Florida National Guard. pic.twitter.com/fNCqnnG5dD â€” Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 3, 2021

So?

4. KEY POINT: DeSantis isn't reactivating the State Guard to *supplement* the U.S. military as was intended during World War II. He's doing it to *circumvent* the U.S. military. He wants an armed force that will act IN OPPOSITION to the U.S. military, not serve in its absence. â€” Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 3, 2021

*sigh*

See what we mean by DeSantis Derangement Syndrome? DDS sounds like an actual affliction as well.

5. It's hard to overstate the danger in that intent. But let's keep going. At his press conference announcing a desire to create his own military force, DeSantis displayed an image with the words "Let Us Alone." That's not an official motto or anything. pic.twitter.com/Rd8NREtrUO â€” Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 3, 2021

Itâ€™s almost as if Brandon has never heard of stateâ€™s rights before. Someone wanna get him a book?

6. "Let Us Alone" comes from a proposed version of the first state flag of Florida when it entered the Union in 1845. It was never adopted because Florida officials at the time considered it too controversial and at odds with the very purpose of joining the United States. pic.twitter.com/kLKVDvejY2 â€” Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 3, 2021

Imagine thinking a state wanting to be left alone is controversial but a federal government using its military to forcibly vaccinate the people is not.

Obama guy â€¦ yeah, that reads.

7. Ron DeSantis is bringing back "Let Us Alone" after 176 years because his commitment to the U.S. is clearly waning. So. Will Florida attempt to secede or otherwise attempt to break up the U.S.? Who knows. But Republicans are sending all the messages and they're not subtle. â€” Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 3, 2021

Wow, this was dumb.

Hey, we told you it was.

The only people pushing this narrative is the left. All I've seen from DeSantis on this is that he wants to revive it to supplement the National Guard during hurricanes and other disasters (like what Florida Highway Patrol does now). https://t.co/Hh0DPhrRlj â€” Jon McGowan (@JonMcGowanFL) December 3, 2021

Man these people are just delusional. DeSantis is doing what 23 other states have done, and heâ€™s not breaking any laws. But because leftists donâ€™t like him, they see nefarious schemes. Maybe other Governors should focus more on serving their constituents too. https://t.co/kWXFHa35Kl â€” Neil Axelrod ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@NeilAxelrod) December 3, 2021

Democrats losing the remainder of their sanity over DeSantis. https://t.co/KepLILADIB https://t.co/0wvD7tRzaJ â€” Jeanne Cleve (@jeanne_cleve) December 3, 2021

And to think, we didnâ€™t belive the Left had any sanity left to lose.

***

