So is it too early to coin the phrase DeSantis Derangement Syndrome?

Brandon Friedman is a self-proclaimed â€˜former Obama guyâ€™ who seems to think DeSantis reactivating the Florida State Guard is somehow proof the governor is going to BREAK FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. REEEEE!

Forget New York and California and a bunch of other states have a state guard, since itâ€™s DeSantis itâ€™s a big freakinâ€™ deal because REASONS!

Look at this crazy:

Jeebus, Larry, and Moseph.

These people are not well.

Oh wait, thereâ€™s more.

DA DA DAAAAAAA!

Trending

Itâ€™s all a PLOT!

So?

*sigh*

See what we mean by DeSantis Derangement Syndrome? DDS sounds like an actual affliction as well.

Itâ€™s almost as if Brandon has never heard of stateâ€™s rights before. Someone wanna get him a book?

Imagine thinking a state wanting to be left alone is controversial but a federal government using its military to forcibly vaccinate the people is not.

Obama guy â€¦ yeah, that reads.

Wow, this was dumb.

Hey, we told you it was.

And to think, we didnâ€™t belive the Left had any sanity left to lose.

***

Related:

â€˜Glitch or drunk? YOU decide.â€™ You can see the MOMENT Nancy Pelosiâ€˜s brain just STOPS in real-time during press conference (watch)

Well â€¦ BYE: David Hoggâ€™s thread about young Americans LEAVING the country over politics (especially 2024) ACCIDENTALLY and painfully hilarious

ROFL! LL Cool J introduces Biden at National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and OMG you have to watch what happens next (video)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brandon FriedmanDeSantisFlorida State GuardObamaSECEDING

Recommended Twitchy Video