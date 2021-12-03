David HAD to know this thread wouldn’t go well. Trolling maybe?

Nah, trolling takes a least SOME sort of thought process, especially when the person involved has a pretty blue checkmark.

Pretty sure ol’ David thinks all of this is true …

Harvard’s PRIDE, right here, ladies and gents:

Anyone else know young people who are American seriously considering leaving the country to start a new life because of the state of politics in the us? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 2, 2021

State of politics? Does he realize Biden is the president right now?

I can tell you this for damn sure. I’m never going to raise kids here if there are still school shootings when I’m older. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 2, 2021

He thinks this is a threat? Alrighty.

Then don’t raise kids here, David. Pretty simple.

Wow I had no idea how many people there are that already have or currently are considering this of all ages. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 2, 2021

He had no idea people are unhappy under Biden?

Heh.

For the record I’m not considering this I’m asking because I know people who are. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 2, 2021

Dammit.

Ngl though some of the stuff I’ve heard from people in my circles about 2024 terrifies me. I’m afraid if the worst happens and someone like trump becomes an authoritarian many organizers are going to have to leave the country to organize in exile or face execution here — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 2, 2021

Execution.

You know, they just don’t get it. While Trump was president, sure, he said some dumb stuff, but there were no mandates. The only authoritarian we’ve actually seen in office is a Democrat … this is just remarkably stupid on so many levels.

Harvard.

Wow.

What a bunch of self-centered, entitled brats.

And he’s their leader.

Please. I'll start a gofundme to get you to Mexico. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 3, 2021

We’d donate!

You realize you ARE THE PROBLEM https://t.co/iv26YYrEIB — American (@mikomerro) December 3, 2021

No, no he does not.

Let’s start a GoFundMe to buy plane tickets. https://t.co/fvXkFLICtI — Bureaucrat-O-Matic 💼🏢💵🇺🇸 (@VigoCarpathian1) December 3, 2021

Please leave. In fact, do you need any assistance? I'm pretty sure I can arrange moving crews in every city in America. We'll pack your shit, drive you to the nearest airport, etc. The price is that you never *ever* return. https://t.co/ihj6l7ISkX — Don The Pleb (@HeloProcurement) December 3, 2021

Have you ever talked to anyone outside of your own bubble?🤔 https://t.co/0M9tk5feSH — Nicole Pinkston🇺🇸 MrsPinky Thoughts (@MRSpinkston85) December 3, 2021

Nope.

Strongly endorsed. https://t.co/zEg72ZDxpH — THE FALL OF IDEALS 15 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR! (@philthatremains) December 3, 2021

My guy, you would never make it one second, living outside this country. Name one place outside of the US, that will EVER give you, the amount of freedoms you have, or as many opportunities, as you currently do right now!? https://t.co/VmsJXtNwkT — BlackSageD Sony Still Censors Japanese Games! (@Black_D_Gamer1) December 3, 2021

BUT TRUMP.

WAAAAAAH.

David was handed an education at Harvard, and he’s b*tching and moaning about where he lives.

Talk about an elitist jacka*s.

I hear Afghanistan is nice this time of year….. https://t.co/qwXO5bZ6Dz — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) December 3, 2021

Girl don't go away mad, girl, just go away https://t.co/TUCw20YAYI — Veritas Nunquam Perit (@VNP8476) December 3, 2021

Ha!

Dammit though, that song will be in our head all day now.

Oh well, WORTH IT.

***

