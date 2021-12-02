Good news! Joy Reid decided to chime in during the abortion debate on Twitter and wrote a bunch of batsh*t crazy tweets that remind us all why she works for MSNBC.

Amazing that a handful of arch-conservative religionists on the United States Supreme Court are poised to place the bodies of more than 106 million women, and every woman going forward, into the custody of mostly male legislators in the states… in a “modern” country in 2021. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 1, 2021

What’s really amazing is this woman gets paid to write garbage like this.

And say garbage like this.

Hate to break it to her but there are plenty of women who are fiercely pro-life, maybe she should take some time to actually speak to them.

Heh, we know she won’t.

And they’re doing this over the objections of three-quarters of Americans; who can do nothing about it, as this handful of right wing extremists are permanently endowed with uncheckable power. If that is not a religious dictatorship and ultra-minority rule, I don’t know what is. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 1, 2021

Three-quarters of Americans want abortion-on-demand?

No.

Hey, we can play numbers games too. 80% of Americans do believe abortion should at least be regulated.

Crazy, we know.

The United States is in a deep, deep slide; away from democracy, away from religious ecumenism, and for women in this country: away from bodily autonomy. And the same forces demanding this Talibanism, also demand that Americans open their bodies up to death by guns and COVID. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 1, 2021

Joy. *sigh*

Wanna bet Joy is fine with forcing people to take a shot?

Oh, and Rashida Tlaib jumped on the crazy train:

Extremists have control over our courts. Women's rights and right to choose now. What's next? We've been ringing the alarm about this and it's past time for us to take action. Expand the court. Abolish the filibuster. Pass legislation to protect our rights. https://t.co/rc1xhmNtx8 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 2, 2021

The only extremists we see right now are Joy and Rashida.

