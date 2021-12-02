Bernie Sanders thought he was just defending abortion but many of his supporters got super pissed off at him because he DARED admit it’s women who give birth, not men. It’s women who get pregnant, not men.

Sorry haters, it’s science.

And even Bernie knows it.

As the Supreme Court today hears a case on Roe v. Wade, let me be very clear. It is a woman who has the right to control her own body, not the government. If men were the ones giving birth, I doubt that this would be in question. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 1, 2021

The fact he said, ‘if men were the ones giving birth’ really ticked them off. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Are you saying that men can't give birth? If so, please explain to the trans community. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 1, 2021

Yes, please explain how babies are made, Bernie.

imagine being bernie sanders right now in this climate lmfao im dying pic.twitter.com/AZz8xHkO8t — shoe (@shoe0nhead) December 2, 2021

Tough crowd, Bernie.

“look at my party dawg we aint ever getting healthcare 😩😭🤣” — shoe (@shoe0nhead) December 2, 2021

So mad.

remember how we discovered this same tweet that he tweeted like 5 years back and we were so sure he would never tweet this in 2021??? guess we were wrong 😭😭 https://t.co/rBsavVAChp — disha ♀ (@drxnkfem) December 2, 2021

Because men still can’t give birth?

Just spitballin’.

No. They. Can’t.

Men can give birth. Quit being transphobic. We're not in the year 2014 anymore. Get with the times. https://t.co/Mr5ROflEFe — Joseph Ross (@JosephRoss1776) December 2, 2021

“If men gave birth this wouldn’t be an issue!” Just lol. This is all they got. It’s why the left immediately shifts into gender realism the moment abortion comes up. https://t.co/CpsjrLgcfX — Old Tory Right – Ken Ham Appreciator (@rightwingnutrs) December 2, 2021

Tell me you don't understand trans issues without telling me you don't understand trans issues https://t.co/ze7ws0vER2 — Loki Cooper (@CelluloidHoax) December 1, 2021

This is…cmon. Very exclusive language and analogy. Bernie needs to do better. https://t.co/8MCjYXnvfp — ❄️hio Warren Dems (@PersistOhio) December 1, 2021

It’s science.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

