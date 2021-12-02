Bernie Sanders thought he was just defending abortion but many of his supporters got super pissed off at him because he DARED admit it’s women who give birth, not men. It’s women who get pregnant, not men.

Sorry haters, it’s science.

And even Bernie knows it.

The fact he said, ‘if men were the ones giving birth’ really ticked them off. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, please explain how babies are made, Bernie.

Tough crowd, Bernie.

So mad.

Because men still can’t give birth?

Just spitballin’.

No. They. Can’t.

 

It’s science.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

