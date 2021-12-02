Ok, who’s going to tell Noah Smith he should not only delete this tweet, but apologize to Conservatives and everyone in the pro-life movement and THEN delete his account? This is grossly obnoxious on a level of grossly obnoxious we don’t see every day.

Is he saying Conservatives should support abortion because more people of color get them than white people? And that means fewer people of color? Because gosh, that’s what it looks like to us.

OK, who's going to be the first to let conservatives know that since people of color are disproportionately high users of abortion, banning abortion will hasten the "Great Replacement" — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) December 2, 2021

Disgusting much, Noah?

Like seriously, who sits down and thinks, ‘Well, I really hate Conservatives so I’m going to say the quiet part out loud about how many more people of color are lost to abortion just so I can dunk on them.’

Just abhorent.

Noah is having a progressive moment "Why aren't you being as racist as I was told you are???" https://t.co/r2qfxZln2K — General Tso's Meat 🍗 (@Pretzilstix) December 2, 2021

Something like that.

We literally point this out all the time. Now please tell me why progressives support the high rate of POC baby slaughter. https://t.co/HJV5NoWUbA — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) December 2, 2021

So the people who routinely point this out are the bad guys while the people who, for decades, put the practice in place and those who support it are on the right side of the issue? Do you even realize what you tweeted here? https://t.co/fdgkaOAu7M — Fletch (@FletchMatlock) December 2, 2021

He does.

He just doesn’t care.

a remarkably invidious, irresponsible, broad-brushed and just plain crude use of "conservatives" https://t.co/wXiu93bJN8 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 2, 2021

And a pretty glaring example of how racist the Left really is.

Oh look, they’re admitting that they love to kill black babies. Behold: a rare moment of honesty. https://t.co/PQlam9KJl4 — Tracy Trace (@Tracyfalling) December 2, 2021

So his argument is liberals are in favor of abortion because it results less people of color. https://t.co/jrODFlxb8j — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) December 2, 2021

A take so hot it is melting the polar ice caps and contributing to climate change. https://t.co/ljLCTDOLTc — Dr J Tabbalicious Stripes (@robo_tabby) December 2, 2021

Starting to think many progressives have never met a conservative https://t.co/cRoLgxSkpw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 2, 2021

Ya’ think?

They rely on boring, lazy, and sad stereotypes so they can remain in their little bubbles of hate.

These people are so clueless. There isn't a single pro-life organization that hasn't pointed out the disproportionate rates of abortion. Who's going to point out to liberals that they are fighting to ensure fewer black babies? https://t.co/EOch94wkWb — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 2, 2021

Oh, just about everyone on Twitter.

This is Richard Spencer’s argument for abortion, he’s made it for years, congrats on aping white nationalist propaganda https://t.co/v6fZy6L8WF — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 2, 2021

Ouch.

"Get onboard with abortion rightoids, it's mainly killing the minorities" That makes it ok? WTF? https://t.co/PFkbMzpsq8 pic.twitter.com/tc4hgFU5A2 — Christmas Spirit Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) December 2, 2021

imagine thinking internet right wingers were not aware of this https://t.co/JQN27gVBZN — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) December 2, 2021

They generally aren't the most thoughtful bunch tbh — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) December 2, 2021

Pretty sure Noah’s not bright enough to see the irony in his own tweet.

