Sounds like a lot of people in the media and in politics were doing their best to help Andrew Cuomo when he was being accused of sexual harassment. You’d think the party that tried to ruin Kavanaugh’s life over some crazy woman’s testimony (that she couldn’t really remember and none of her witnesses could corroborate) would have wanted his alleged victims to be heard, right?

WE’RE SO KIDDING.

We know they only care when the harassment involved hurts the OTHER party.

“I’m texting w @KatyTurNBC,” advisor Lis Smith wrote to the group. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim.” Smith did not the public knowing she was advising Cuomo bc it would be bad for her “credibility.” https://t.co/oY7oim8dMY — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) November 30, 2021

Lis Smith is a former adviser to Pete Buttigieg.

Gosh, it all sort of lines up, doesn’t it?

Janice Dean said hi, literally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And for whatever reason, Tara Dublin decided to take a swing at Janice.

Hi Janice you’re an asshole https://t.co/2hxO3vwkxI — Tara Dublin (Taylor's Version) (@taradublinrocks) November 30, 2021

How exactly is Janice the a-hole here?

She’s not the one who sexually harassed aides.

She’s not the one who used her resources and connections to help a predator.

Janice responded as only she can:

All class.

The troll? Not so much.

She uses swear words , so edgy . — Uff Da (@mike5_5) November 30, 2021

SUPER EDGY and so meaningful. Totally.

What are you, like 11 years old or something? — Andrew Terragnoli (@aterragnoli75) November 30, 2021

This is an insult to 11-year-olds everywhere.

hi tara you’re simping for a sexual harasser https://t.co/HssIr4gfHT — emma rose fox (@emmarosefoxs) November 30, 2021

Oof.

Projection language is a hell of a thing. — It Was a Dark Stormy Knight (@detective27) November 30, 2021

Ain’t it?

Well aren’t you just a nice person?? — Georgia Adams Hock (@GeorgiaHock) November 30, 2021

Not.

At.

All.

***

Related:

‘Irrationally partisan lemmings’: Ted Cruz gets BRUTALLY honest in tweet about GOP retaking the House in 22 and Lefties just can’t DEAL

Oh Hell YEAH: DeSantis absolutely DECIMATES corporate media for their CRAP coverage of Waukesha Christmas Parade attack (watch)

‘Democracy DIES in idol worship!’ Christina Pushaw teams up with Seth Mandel to MOCK NY Mag’s book of ‘essays’ on AOC’s GREATNESS

Recommended Twitchy Video