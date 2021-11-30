Sounds like a lot of people in the media and in politics were doing their best to help Andrew Cuomo when he was being accused of sexual harassment. You’d think the party that tried to ruin Kavanaugh’s life over some crazy woman’s testimony (that she couldn’t really remember and none of her witnesses could corroborate) would have wanted his alleged victims to be heard, right?

WE’RE SO KIDDING.

We know they only care when the harassment involved hurts the OTHER party.

Lis Smith is a former adviser to Pete Buttigieg.

Gosh, it all sort of lines up, doesn’t it?

Janice Dean said hi, literally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And for whatever reason, Tara Dublin decided to take a swing at Janice.

Trending

How exactly is Janice the a-hole here?

She’s not the one who sexually harassed aides.

She’s not the one who used her resources and connections to help a predator.

Janice responded as only she can:

All class.

The troll? Not so much.

SUPER EDGY and so meaningful. Totally.

This is an insult to 11-year-olds everywhere.

Oof.

Ain’t it?

Not.

At.

All.

***

Related:

‘Irrationally partisan lemmings’: Ted Cruz gets BRUTALLY honest in tweet about GOP retaking the House in 22 and Lefties just can’t DEAL

Oh Hell YEAH: DeSantis absolutely DECIMATES corporate media for their CRAP coverage of Waukesha Christmas Parade attack (watch)

‘Democracy DIES in idol worship!’ Christina Pushaw teams up with Seth Mandel to MOCK NY Mag’s book of ‘essays’ on AOC’s GREATNESS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CuomoJanice DeanKaty TurLis SmithmedianbcTara Dublin

Recommended Twitchy Video