Good to see Gov. DeSantis looking and sounding presidential about what happened in Waukesha, WI since Biden and the media have all but forgotten about it. We all know if the driver of the SUV had been some straight white guy we’d STILL be watching footage from Joy Reid crying about domestic terrorism and white supremacy while headlines would scream about the dangers of Trump supporters (even if the guy wasn’t a Trump supporter).

BUT, since Darrell Brooks is a Black man with a social media history of hating white people, they’ve all moved on.

Except DeSantis.

Watch this, you’ll fist-pump:

"Corporate press are more apt to characterize a parent who protests bad policies at a school board meeting as a 'domestic terrorist', than somebody who intentionally rams an SUV into a crowd of innocent people…if it doesn't fit the narrative"

– @GovRonDeSantis on Waukesha pic.twitter.com/dTz72smsJ6 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 30, 2021

When can DeSantis run for president again?

We especially like his mocking the media for claiming the SUV itself drove through the parade. So many SUVs hate Christmas and their violence should be STOPPED!

Heh.

Seriously, if you look through the news, it’s as if the attack never happened. And NOBODY is talking about the domestic terrorist who was reportedly swerving the SUV to hit people named Darrell Brooks.

Pundits deliberately lied about Rittenhouse's motives and character. Brooks is a lie of omission where they refuse to share the facts of his radicalization. Neither were white supremacists. The non-radical person was painted as one. The media are evil liars. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) November 30, 2021

Evil liars.

That works.

They care more about agenda and the Democratic platform than they do reality and facts.

This is nothing new but it’s good to see DeSantis dragging TF out of them for it.

Yup.

Louder for all to hear..just speaks facts and the main thing that is missing now days COMMON SENSE..thank you DeSantis — Justin Booth (@jbooth1217) November 30, 2021

Dread it. Run from it. DeSantis will be your POTUS one day — Tyler Carter (@Tyler_Carter4) November 30, 2021

And one day soon, we hope.

2024 anyone?

***

