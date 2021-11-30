Eric Swalwell says he’s losing his COVID patience with the unvaccinated.

Yeah, we laughed reading this as well. OH NOES, whatever will we do if the guy who farted on national television and who has been accused of an inappropriate relationship with a Chinese spy has lost his patience with US?!

So SCARY.

You’ll see what we mean (try not to laugh too hard):

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF ERIC’S CHILDREN?!

No. Government and businesses do NOT have the right to discriminate.

Period.

The.

End.

We know, Eric is a Democrat and therefore completely uninformed and ridiculously dense about what is and is not a right, but you’d think even a moronic Democrat would know this tweet is not ok.

Trending

And then he went after parents.

Oh, shut up, Eric.

Seriously.

Maybe ol’ FangBanger missed it, but those ‘looney carnival barkers’ turned a very blue state like Virginia BRIGHT RED. But hey, go for it, write these parents off and continue to trash them, it only makes them work harder to unseat Democrats.

Like Swalwell.

And what variant exactly are parents responsible for, you repugnant twit?

What he said.

***

