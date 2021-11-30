Eric Swalwell says he’s losing his COVID patience with the unvaccinated.

Yeah, we laughed reading this as well. OH NOES, whatever will we do if the guy who farted on national television and who has been accused of an inappropriate relationship with a Chinese spy has lost his patience with US?!

So SCARY.

You’ll see what we mean (try not to laugh too hard):

I’m losing my Covid patience🧵 I’ve tried to reason with the unvaxxed. I’ve directed some to medical pros. I don’t judge but hear them out and steer them to facts. The unvaxxed love to say it’s about choice. But you know who doesn’t have a choice? My 3 kids under 5. (1/3) — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 30, 2021

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF ERIC’S CHILDREN?!

Blah blah blah you have a right to not get vaxxed. Fine. Then business and government have a right to tell you that you’re not welcome to patronize or you can’t get on a plane. Because what right do you think you have to expose my kids to your Covid? As parents, let’s own (2/3) — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 30, 2021

No. Government and businesses do NOT have the right to discriminate.

Period.

The.

End.

We know, Eric is a Democrat and therefore completely uninformed and ridiculously dense about what is and is not a right, but you’d think even a moronic Democrat would know this tweet is not ok.

And then he went after parents.

the outrage. The looney carnival barkers at the school board meetings DO NOT reflect where most parents are. Your unvaxxed status is creating new variants. So get your damn shot. Or, stay inside your house. But don’t mess with my kids. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 30, 2021

Oh, shut up, Eric.

Seriously.

Maybe ol’ FangBanger missed it, but those ‘looney carnival barkers’ turned a very blue state like Virginia BRIGHT RED. But hey, go for it, write these parents off and continue to trash them, it only makes them work harder to unseat Democrats.

Like Swalwell.

And what variant exactly are parents responsible for, you repugnant twit?

Doubt you were thinking about your kids when you were hanging with Fang Fang. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 30, 2021

There’s no science in this moron’s tweet. https://t.co/0TAJYDr6qk — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 30, 2021

Fact-check: The new variant didn’t come from a suburban school board meeting. https://t.co/P5igfV6Azu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 30, 2021

👀 Parents: this is what Democrats think of you. 🚨 Twitter Police: Are unvaccinated parents attending school board meetings creating new Coronavirus variants? https://t.co/MQDpo7JZgy — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) November 30, 2021

How is the variant caused by people who are unvaccinated that never got infected with the original strain? https://t.co/XcsknXoKab — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) November 30, 2021

Parents voicing dissatisfaction with elected school board members is 'carnival barking?' https://t.co/0JpxF17IgN — Winston Smith #FJB 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@Brain_Pwr) November 30, 2021

Oh look, a white politician telling MILLIONS of melinated beings that their bodily autonomy doesn’t matter and they are beneath him so he wants to segregate the “unclean” constituents. Never mind that “the shot” doesn’t stop a spread OR new “variants.” Bigots are hilarious. https://t.co/h4GsI0LVif — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) November 30, 2021

What he said.

***

