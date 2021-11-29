Tell us masking and socially distancing our kids is COVID theatre without actually saying masking and socially distancing our kids is COVID theatre.

Dr. Jill had to know the optics here are really and truly horrible, right? Nothing says you’re in touch with the American people like sitting in a chair maskless by the fireplace while a bunch of little kids is forced to sit on the ground far from one another with their faces covered up.

As her husband would say, ‘C’mon, man!’

All are masked except Dr. Jill pic.twitter.com/dzFZmiy7Zf — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 29, 2021

Can you imagine the freakout the Left would have had if Melania had done this? Or Ivanka?

Look at these little kids, each sitting in their little separate ‘pod’, masked up, while Dr. Jill sits comfortably in a chair with no mask. Either Dr. Jill knows the masking is silly and doesn’t work OR she believes it’s ok to force the little ones to mask up so she doesn’t have to. Notice, the two gentlemen next to her are also masked up.

She’s the only one allowed to breathe, apparently.

Rules for thee and not for me – we find ourselves writing that more and more with this Biden administration.

Go figure.. — MarleneP (@rightousMAP) November 29, 2021

Yeah, we’re hardly surprised.

The important people don’t have to mask up — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) November 29, 2021

They’re super distinguished and as we all know, COVID doesn’t infect distinguished people or something.

Hey, the @FLOTUS has a tough job to do wrangling Joe around, making sure he takes his meds, running the country, and so on. She’s too special to follow the same rules as the rest of us plebeians. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) November 29, 2021

Rx Who is not a doctor. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 29, 2021

Quiet you!

The nerve.

Christmas tree camouflage protects the good doctor from the virus — Duck Hook🏌️‍♂️ (@hooked4iron) November 29, 2021

O.

M.

G.

She does match the Christmas tree.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I've speculated about what kind of female would (marry and) support #LetsGoBrandon and this picture shows that answer effortlessly. — 🇺🇲 m_Geleta_m 🇺🇲 (@m_Geleta_m) November 29, 2021

Pretty tacky.

Both her and her dress.

She is 70 years old – high risk group. Those 8 year olds, not at all. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) November 29, 2021

If ANYONE should be masking up, it’s her.

It’s like something out of a dystopian novel. — No one of consequence, PhD (@NobodyOfX) November 29, 2021

Most everything is right now.

It’s ok she’s a Dr. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 29, 2021

Heh.

***

Related:

BOOM: Brit Hume dumps ice COLD water on Omicron ghouls pushing LATEST VARIANT to terrify the masses (lookin’ at you, Fauci)

Yup, she’s NERVOUS! Jennifer Rubin clearly SPOOKED after Glenn Youngkin’s win, tries reassuring HERSELF it won’t work again and LOL

After an EMBARRASSING track record, Lincoln Project’s attempt at ‘pivoting’ for 2022 BACKFIRES worse than their VA white supremacist stunt

Recommended Twitchy Video