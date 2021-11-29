Can always count on Brit Hume to bring common sense to the ‘table’ when talking about COVID.

He has been doing his part since Americans were told it would take two weeks to flatten the curve … they told us that almost two years ago now. And now they want to pretend this new variant found in South Africa WILL CAUSE ANOTHER SURGE and may end up locking us all down so everyone better get more shots and wear more masks.

Even though they really don’t know diddly about it.

Which, of course, Brit was good enough to point out:

Lots of stories today about the Omicron variant. Few say anything about how sick it makes people. Here's one that does. https://t.co/rmZ9puyYPR pic.twitter.com/IXKtC8vwzQ — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 29, 2021

Extremely mild.

No hospitalizations.

Almost as if COVID is behaving like other viruses and its mutations are becoming less severe, even if they are more transmissible. Sort of like OTHER viruses we’ve been living with for a long long loooooong time.

Crazy, right?

Maybe this is actually a "good" variant that *should* be spread. Mild symptoms but preps the body for the virus giving the body a leg up on facing the virus in the future. — ❌ark (@73rdXark) November 29, 2021

Makes sense to us.

Granted, this isn’t nearly scary enough for Fauci but this reads.

Thanks Brit. It would be nice to get the whole story more often. — Karen Kear (@KKear) November 29, 2021

Wouldn’t it though?

This is good news so of course the media/government will spin into a catastrophe in the making. Gotta rationalize those lockdowns. — Keith ☃️☃️☃️Burton (@bbeekk321) November 29, 2021

So much unneeded fear mongering — P-E-Z (@pez1963) November 29, 2021

Ahhh, but the fear-mongering allows for more control, more power, less freedom, and our pals in the ‘big government is your friend let us pay you to stay home and stop living your lives’ brigade have decided that’s the way to go.

Luckily, not all the states are going that way. Go Florida go (and soon, go Virginia go)!

Those in charge here have been dismissive of the SA health officials. — Michael Langwiser (@Miklang) November 29, 2021

Of course, they have been.

Now, if these same South African doctors were screaming that this variant is ‘the end of man’ they’d be praising them as the most studied of all doctors.

This should surprise no one. The media does absolutely no freaking research. They wouldn't know a data set or how to analyze it if it bit them in the hiney. — Santa Hanukkah Etc. Cougar Mellenlibertarian (@NonLiberalPAer) November 29, 2021

Yet, Fauci and Dems want more shutdowns already. — Sandy Williams MD (@sandytntn) November 29, 2021

Expect her to be labeled a terrorist soon. — Allen Harris (@BanTheFox4761) November 29, 2021

Only if she’s a parent telling the school board not to shut down or make the kids.

***

Related:

