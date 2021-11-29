Good news, America! We know gas prices are kicking your backside, shelves are empty in a lot of your stores, and you’re worried about what it will cost to heat your home this winter BUT Pete Buttigieg wants you all to know that once families buy electric vehicles they never have to worry about gas prices EVER again.

Yippee!

….

Yeah, we made that same face.

Dude, read the freakin’ room.

We suppose this could be happening in the magical world of Pete but in the real world, nothing is ever as simple as liars in government try to make it out to be.

WHEEEEEE!

And we’ll all live happily ever after, even though most Americans can’t afford electric cars and there are still fuel costs associated with them. Where does ol’ Pete think the electricity comes from? Those magical batteries? Where do those magical batteries come from? Derp.

We get it, Pete checked off some convenient boxes for ol’ President Silver Alert, but he doesn’t have a damn clue what he’s talking about with transportation.

BUT NO MORE GAS OR SOMETHING.

It’s almost as if one thing leads to another.

Gosh, golly, and gee!

Dagumitt, what a bunch of buzzkills calling Pete out about the REALITIES of gas, electric vehicles, and transportation in general. If only he’d learn a thing or two from all of these folks sharing their information with him.

We know he won’t.

Duh, it’s totally the Electricity Fairy.

She comes every time an electric car’s battery runs out.

Yeah, that’s it.

It’s what he does best, like the rest of the Biden administration.

***

