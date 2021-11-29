Good news, America! We know gas prices are kicking your backside, shelves are empty in a lot of your stores, and you’re worried about what it will cost to heat your home this winter BUT Pete Buttigieg wants you all to know that once families buy electric vehicles they never have to worry about gas prices EVER again.

Yippee!

….

Yeah, we made that same face.

Dude, read the freakin’ room.

Buttigieg: Families who buy electric vehicles "never have to worry about gas prices again" https://t.co/4D7cDJPZBm pic.twitter.com/sJkcZCZPRZ — The Hill (@thehill) November 29, 2021

We suppose this could be happening in the magical world of Pete but in the real world, nothing is ever as simple as liars in government try to make it out to be.

Yes, I trade on cost for another cost? So instead of paying petrol prices at the pump, I'm now paying for it in my electrical bill and/or charging stations? This is like saying, Let me pay off my credit card by using another credit card and look at me, I'm credit card free now! — Rogue Elf, Redneck Snow Roach (@TheRogue_Elf) November 29, 2021

WHEEEEEE!

How are those charging stations powered? What are people who live in condos and apt buildings to do about home charging and rural Americans face a whole other set of issues. Also, the cost to operate EVs is significantly higher then gasoline combustion vehicles, the key point. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 29, 2021

Because everything will be free…free!!! — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) November 29, 2021

And we’ll all live happily ever after, even though most Americans can’t afford electric cars and there are still fuel costs associated with them. Where does ol’ Pete think the electricity comes from? Those magical batteries? Where do those magical batteries come from? Derp.

We get it, Pete checked off some convenient boxes for ol’ President Silver Alert, but he doesn’t have a damn clue what he’s talking about with transportation.

Except they still have long charging time. Battery capacity drops by up to 1/2 in cold weather. Those that like in rental housing or large complex’s may not be able install charging where they live. There a reason why they bribe with tax credits to buy one — P-E-Z (@pez1963) November 29, 2021

And battery replacement will be EXPENSIVE !!! — Biden loves AmericaLast ~ Signpost365 (@signpost365) November 29, 2021

BUT NO MORE GAS OR SOMETHING.

Right @USDOT they just have to figure out how to come up with over $50K to buy the vehicle, and how to pay their electric bill. And how to travel to Grandmas who lives more than 120 miles away… — GB (@GBtablereads) November 29, 2021

Except the least expensive EV costs twice as must as the least expensive gas vehicle and will never recover the cost differential over the life of the vehicle. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) November 29, 2021

But they do have to worry about energy prices, which are being driven up by prematurely shutting down nuke plants and blocking new pipelines. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) November 29, 2021

It’s almost as if one thing leads to another.

Gosh, golly, and gee!

Is electricity free now? — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) November 29, 2021

And 100% of goods are transported with fossil fuels. — Aric Zubke (@AricZubke) November 29, 2021

Dagumitt, what a bunch of buzzkills calling Pete out about the REALITIES of gas, electric vehicles, and transportation in general. If only he’d learn a thing or two from all of these folks sharing their information with him.

We know he won’t.

Where does the electricity come from? Is that free? Just asking questions you don't seem to want to ask… — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) November 29, 2021

Duh, it’s totally the Electricity Fairy.

She comes every time an electric car’s battery runs out.

Yeah, that’s it.

Instead I have to worry about our power grid in winter and summer. Do I charge the car or run the A/C or furnace? — Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) November 29, 2021

Back to Pete's word salads. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 29, 2021

It’s what he does best, like the rest of the Biden administration.

***

