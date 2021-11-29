Ben Jackson is very upset with the window coverings of a local gun shop in his parent’s New Hampshire town.

He thinks this is a call to violence and that it proves gun culture is sick to its very core.

Drama queen much, dude?

This is the gun shop in my parents town. Don’t fucking tell me this isn’t a call to violence. Don’t tell me gun culture isn’t sick to its very core. #NoRA #MerrimackNH #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/W02DbqHQ6J — Ben Jackson (@BJacksonWrites) November 28, 2021

Yeah, if you were wondering why ol’ Ben made our radar it was because the ratio on this tweet is pretty LIT, but per his bio, he is also the producer of Alyssa Milano’s lame podcast, ‘Sorry, Not Sorry.’

Because of COURSE, he works with Alyssa. LOL

Who wants to tell him those are literal quotes?

Someone else was pretty upset about the store as well:

This isn’t about target practice on the weekend self defense this is a about using domestic terrorism as a sales tactic. https://t.co/q9kFzsN8o2 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 28, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

Maybe Hogg should worry more about his failed pillow business.

opposing totalitarianism and terrorism is sick? Strange hill to die on. — Rev.Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD CashApp:$GigiKlowen (@Locke_Wiggins) November 28, 2021

It’s only okay when you do it, right? pic.twitter.com/n5uwU2KbVk — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 28, 2021

It’s ALWAYS ok when they do it.

Okay I’ll bite. How is this a call to violence? — Mrs. Keo🎄🌺 (@Mamavong_) November 28, 2021

*crickets*

Looks like truth in advertising to me. — RodFromTX (@RadRod71) November 29, 2021

I’ve lived in Merrimack for over a decade and, somehow it’s never been a problem pic.twitter.com/RrLqqnRyGt — Karlyn Borysenko, most dangerous knitter alive 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) November 28, 2021

If you remain in Massachusetts you will be safe from the posters and the politics you fear. #StayHomeSaveLives — THE FALL OF IDEALS 15 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR! (@philthatremains) November 28, 2021

BUT THAT GUN SHOP HAS MEAN THINGIES IN THEIR WINDOWS.

I don't know where this is, but I have the sudden urge to spend every dollar I have there. I think it's hysterical how upset beta men get at something like this, it's really hysterical…… to be so triggered about a building. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/itVDlITWwp — AIicia (@So_Unamused) November 29, 2021

Can I get on a mailing list or something? Someone needs to make a better website for this store asap. I have a feeling this store is going to need help keeping things in stock. @tedcruz @laurenboebert #2A https://t.co/psC6q0JS06 — Scott (@IBroughtPopcrn) November 29, 2021

Cry more. https://t.co/fWsd4VEygq — Tommy in da Corner (@tommy_corner) November 29, 2021

Hahaha this @BJacksonWrites post is hilarious. I’m assuming parody because NO ONE can be this moronically fragile. Good one, Ben! https://t.co/AIKl6Z9YBd — James (@jcagau) November 29, 2021

Waaaaaah.

Please. You don't know what you're talking about, as usual. https://t.co/pDZAnxjdyO — Disenchanted HC (@DisenchantedH) November 28, 2021

As usual.

Heh.

***

Related:

Lady, just take the L! Amy Siskind calls on Twitter to suspend account using her own tweets to make her look stupid and ROFL

First-grade teacher SCHOOLED for posting thread BRAGGING about using students to validate her ‘queerness’

Take THAT you angry little COVID gnome: Sen. Rand Paul DROPS the mic on Fauci’s head for claiming he ‘is science’

Recommended Twitchy Video