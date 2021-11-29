Amy Siskind was tweeting at Jack Dorsey to add labels to vaccine disinformation just yesterday … and today he is reportedly stepping down as Twitter CEO.

Coincidence?

We think not.

Da da daaaa!

.@TwitterSafety @jack it's time for @Twitter to add labels to vaccine disinformation which you are allowing to be widely spread, and better patrol bands of trolls disseminating it. Disinformation leads to unnecessary hospitalization/strains on our medical system and death. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) November 28, 2021

OMG, WE’RE JUST KIDDING, Amy. It’s a joke. Don’t yell at us.

We don’t want her targeting us for suspension like she did DefiantLs for … *checks notes* … using her own tweets. Because you know, that’s sort of what we do too. We just provide a little commentary to go with them.

And not to be THAT person but technically if she is complaining about disinformation isn’t she admitting her own tweets are disinformation?

Asking for a friend.

I reported this account, and encourage you all to as well. It is a hub for disinformation, which has bands of trolls that follow its lead for targeted harassment. It is also a spoke for vaccine disinformation. Please take the time to report! pic.twitter.com/YBH76me873 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) November 28, 2021

Note, she turned off replies on her tweet.

Stunning and brave, right?

That didn’t stop people from quote-tweeting her which is honestly even worse.

The Liberal crybaby loser got exposed for her hypocrisy and now is trying to get @DefiantLs banned. Of course the coward blocked replies. What a loser she is. https://t.co/6vYf0wOhB8 — Michael 🇺🇸 (@MMichaelNY) November 29, 2021

Ouch.

Really not a great look.

Seems someone doesn't like their past BS to come back and bite them on the ass. https://t.co/1zJQXSne0m pic.twitter.com/HL4jl2hJMp — Robert Akers (@ra46191) November 29, 2021

It’s never fun when your tweets prove your bias and hypocrisy.

All that account did was point out your hypocrisy, hack. https://t.co/bjgYFfcNtI — The Panic (@ThePanic16) November 29, 2021

Pretty simple.

I wonder why she suddenly wants a specific page nuked? pic.twitter.com/JVAkn1WlDb — Lucas Kirkpatrick (@Memes_4_Luke) November 29, 2021

Who knows, right?

It’s a MYSTERY.

Only a liberal would call their own posts disinformation. @DefiantLs simply posts your own hypocritical posts. Take that L @Amy_Siskind https://t.co/db6gDtro92 pic.twitter.com/MGbQbbPsW9 — Daniel Plainview (@D_Plainview1892) November 29, 2021

Take the L.

Seriously.

So…..You reported an account that literally posts tweets people posted. Good job. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/U3PMZscHjH — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) November 29, 2021

That’ll show ’em!

This reminds us of when people get fussy with us for posting their tweets.

Heh.

Amy, it's 2021 and we have far more pressing issues to concern ourselves with. Don't be shocked that people treat you and your silly concerns with zero respect. https://t.co/T1pmAU3Vzn — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 29, 2021

I reported Amy Siskind for targeted harassment, and encourage you all to as well https://t.co/sjpIc7G4L5 — 🥔Mashed Bidens & Gravy🥔 (@k_ovfefe2) November 29, 2021

Not that we’re Twitter experts (wait, are we?!), but this does look a little bit like targeted harassment.

Just sayin’.

It sucks when an account has a memory longer than your fans, huh? https://t.co/w5QPTPRMz1 — Douglas MechArthur (@Kicksbuttson) November 29, 2021

That’s the thing about Twitter, it can be your best good friend or your worst bad enemy.

GOOD TIMES!

***

