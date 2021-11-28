We’re just one week out from the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, so of course, our favorite Never Trumper, Charlie Sykes, thinks we should be talking about Trump, Charlottesville, the January 6 riots, and his favorite lie to push, ‘very fine people.’

You’d think even a Never Trumper MIGHT be able to read the room just a little buuuut nope.

Those anti-Trump hate clicks and taps ain’t gonna click and tap themselves ya’ know.

Charlottesville was a dress rehearsal for the right’s response to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The same group that adamantly denied that Trump had praised racists as “very fine people” are now pushing revisionist versions of what happened at the Capitol. https://t.co/5b4XgaccLB — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) November 27, 2021

From MSNBC (because you knew it had to be MSNBC, right?):

Despite a jury’s $25 million verdict against a group of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and organizers of the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, “Unite the Right” rally, Republican leaders, once again, will not take the opportunity to repudiate the alt-right. Republican leaders, once again, will not take the opportunity to repudiate the alt-right. By now, this is an old story with a familiar pattern: denial, silence and historical revisionism. Four years ago, after former President Donald Trump referred to some of the participants in the deadly rally as “very fine people,” Republicans had a chance to make it clear where they stood. Torch-carrying bigots chanted, “Jews will not replace us!” An avowed neo-Nazi drove his car into counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Yes, Heyer’s death was horrific. It would be ‘nice’ if Charlie cared as much about the six Wisconsinites (one of whom was an 8-year-old child) who were mowed down during a Christmas parade BUT he can’t hate on and blame Trump for that. Although we’re sure if he really tried, he’d figure out a way to do it.

The timing just seems really thoughtless and absolutely tone-deaf.

One of the greatest things about the Trump Presidency is it forced the grifters to show themselves. — Sata (@DSmykal) November 28, 2021

Why do idiots insist on taking anything you say seriously? — Heather In The Middle (@MomTo6Lambs) November 27, 2021

Because they’re idiots.

Really? You’re going to bring out the debunked “very fine people” lie again? You people are pathetic. Anything for a buck I guess. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) November 28, 2021

Every time I see one of you fools droning on about January 6th, I just laugh. You keep trying to make it a thing it's not. It's so completely sad and pathetic. — SoCalConservativeGal (@SoCalViews) November 28, 2021

trump did not praise “racists” as “very fine people” —> just —> stop —> lying — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) November 28, 2021

If that's true, let's find out. Release the video tapes from January 6. — Robert Johnson (@RobertJ2782178) November 28, 2021

MSNBC is very reputable. Intimidating juries is cool. — Shadow Benned (@itsreallyben) November 27, 2021

You are the company you keep?

BUT TRUUUUUUMP.

