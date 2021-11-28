Media tell us over and over and over again they don’t pick a side and then they prove they’re liars over and over and over again with tweets like this one from SENIOR White House Yahoo News correspondent, Alexander Nazaryan.

Chernobyl nuclear plant says 1987 has been safest year ever. pic.twitter.com/0B8OhIm3Pf — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) November 27, 2021

Boy oh boy, they really hate that DeSantis has been successful at dealing with COVID in Florida, which is really a strange thing for them to be angry about. You’d think they would want to share the good things he’s done with the rest of the country so MORE states can start really recovering.

Just kidding, we know they care more about agenda and narrative than people.

*sigh*

Thank goodness DeSantis has one of the biggest and baddest press secretaries in the country … Christina Pushaw:

Alex is so disappointed that the Rebekah Jones conspiracy theory didn’t pan out. https://t.co/MsvP5UV653 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 28, 2021

He really does seem unhappy about DeSantis’ (and Florida’s) success.

Weird.

Christina continued to dice him up:

Not surprising that he thinks a serial sexual harasser would be a good teacher-coach. pic.twitter.com/CWIvnnpSwo — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 28, 2021

Oooof.

Yeah, Cuomo really sucked at his job.

He even had to resign.

BUT DESANTIS.

Oooh, did he delete it before?

Hilarious.

Speaking of hilarious:

Yes, yes that IS him.

Yahoo News White House Correspondent 😂 https://t.co/5tppqMGViM — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 28, 2021

Seeing a pattern here?

Yahoo News White House Correspondent thinks Andrew Cuomo would be a great teacher-coach. pic.twitter.com/McpUqTvaUY — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 28, 2021

She pulled zero punches.

And we love it.

The sort of teacher-coach who ended up not allowed within 1,000 feet of any school though but okay — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) November 28, 2021

Don’t expect @alexnazaryan to report that, he is a White House correspondent, so he only reports anti-DeSantis opinions; that’s how journalism works right? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 28, 2021

Sadly, that seems about right these days.

Psh, it’s seasonal when it’s Michigan, silly.

Tell us you haven't figured out COVID-19 is a seasonal respiratory virus without telling us you haven't figured it out. Also, journalists don't take sides. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 28, 2021

What’s the matter, the numbers don’t fit your narrative? — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) November 28, 2021

Al is as obsessed with DeSantis as Stelter is with Fox News. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 28, 2021

TRIGGERED! By the TRUTH! You damn Clown! — #FJB (@PhillyToMaine) November 28, 2021

Sorry this is happening to you — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) November 28, 2021

Poor lil fella.

Not really.

Heh.

***

