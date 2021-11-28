We’ve said it once, we’ve said it a BAZILLION TIMES – typically we do not cover randos on Twitter because we have no way of knowing who they really are. But sometimes the tweet in question sent from a rando is either so awesome or so awful that we are inclined to cover it.

In this case, the tweet is so awful …

Living in a world where media spend a lot of time vilifying parents who have chosen not to vaccinate their children produces what many people feel is their own justified hate. Wanna bet this person thinks they’re the good guy for tweeting this garbage?

I want to see videos of anti-vax parents being painfully restrained, the look of absolute horror in their eyes, tears running down their cheeks as their children are FORCIBLY vaccinated against the will of their racist, Trumpist, anti-vax, transphobic parents. — ㊙️Nemo☥☃ (@Unknemo) November 28, 2021

Awful.

There really are not adequate words to frame just how awful this tweet really is. This person wants parents who have chosen not to vaccinate their children to be PAINFULLY restrained and forced to watch as their children are forcibly vaccinated.

Then they went on:

I want them all to know beyond a shadow of doubt, that they're powerless in the face of the vaccine. — ㊙️Nemo☥☃ (@Unknemo) November 28, 2021

Powerless in the face of the vaccine.

Fascist much?

Even if you're just trolling, this is pretty sick. — Lexi (@penngirl72) November 28, 2021

Sick.

That’s a good word for it.

People like you are the baddies. — Snarky Tea Smuggler (@SullyBobbi) November 28, 2021

Omg🤣🤣🤣🤣 she’s a palm reader! Lady read your palm right now it clearly says “SEEK IMMEDIATE HELP “! — Debora Grant (@DeboraGrant15) November 28, 2021

More disgusting tweets letting you know exactly what they think about you. Twitter should be ashamed. The pure hate they peddle is unbelievable. https://t.co/GOpxzAi0OF — daniel j. williams (@fins71) November 28, 2021

If nothing else, Covid has revealed that mental illness is rampant in the US. Seriously…WTAF?! https://t.co/LXIcVgPebU — Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) November 28, 2021

Another good word for it.

Who's your favorite? Anderson Cooper or Morning Joe? Maybe Maddow or Cuomo? Witch one is your hero that tells you what to think and when to be outraged? They work you liberals like blow up dolls. https://t.co/uox8EztyZG — DRT (@dannosmailbox) November 28, 2021

Not a good visual.

At.

All.

Settle down Adolf. https://t.co/d7eTkWHCUj — takashi I hate everything yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) November 28, 2021

Ouch.

You are a sadistic, evil person. https://t.co/ekbGyJ70jR — Pamela Scott (@PamelaS99694909) November 28, 2021

How to tell everyone you’re a fascist without telling everyone you’re a fascist https://t.co/BfxQDR6xjc pic.twitter.com/HYUK4YrSmy — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) November 28, 2021

Joy Behar … is that you?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Imagine being this unhinged… https://t.co/XOYGIDPRV9 — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) November 28, 2021

Oh, and by the way, this person later claimed the fascists were after them …

Fascies are really going at it and harassing me with one threat after another, while hiding behind their computer monitor, and it's really making me a bit stressed seeing all those notifications.

Goodnight everyone, see you tomorrow! 😴 pic.twitter.com/0RWIBZEU5B — ㊙️Nemo☥☃ (@Unknemo) November 28, 2021

The irony.

Right?

***

Related:

HO HO NO! The Salvation Army backpedals on demanding people apologize for white-racism with their donation, ONLY makes things worse

‘Now do BLOGS’: Joy Reid SCHOOLED for calling parents concerned about adult-themed books in school libraries ‘BOOK BANNERS’

‘They actually ADMITTED THIS’: AP ‘fact-checks’ WHY the WHO skipped ‘Xi’ naming latest COVID variant and OMG-LOL the backfire

Recommended Twitchy Video