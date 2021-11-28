We’ve said it once, we’ve said it a BAZILLION TIMES – typically we do not cover randos on Twitter because we have no way of knowing who they really are. But sometimes the tweet in question sent from a rando is either so awesome or so awful that we are inclined to cover it.

In this case, the tweet is so awful …

Living in a world where media spend a lot of time vilifying parents who have chosen not to vaccinate their children produces what many people feel is their own justified hate. Wanna bet this person thinks they’re the good guy for tweeting this garbage?

Awful.

There really are not adequate words to frame just how awful this tweet really is. This person wants parents who have chosen not to vaccinate their children to be PAINFULLY restrained and forced to watch as their children are forcibly vaccinated.

Then they went on:

Powerless in the face of the vaccine.

Fascist much?

Sick.

That’s a good word for it.

Another good word for it.

Not a good visual.

At.

All.

Ouch.

Joy Behar … is that you?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, and by the way, this person later claimed the fascists were after them …

The irony.

Right?

***

