C’mon media people, we know damn WELL why they skipped Xi.

The AP was quick to fact-check why the WHO skipped Xi because far too many people on social media were having fun at their favorite guy, Xi’s, expense. Can’t have Americans being insensitive to their Communist hero now, can they?

If anyone believes this garbage we have some beachfront property for sale in Kansas … cheap.

From the AP:

Omicron was first reported to the U.N. health agency by scientists in South Africa and has been identified in several other countries as well, The Associated Press has reported.

The WHO has followed the Greek alphabet when naming variants of the virus, SARS-CoV-2, and many people had expected the agency to label the latest variant nu, which comes after mu, a variant designated on Aug. 30. Instead, the WHO skipped over nu as well as xi, the next Greek letter in line — a move that many users on social media pointed out, while some questioned whether it was to avoid offending Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In a statement provided to the AP, the WHO said it skipped nu for clarity and xi to avoid causing offense generally.

“‘Nu’ is too easily confounded with ‘new,’ and ‘Xi’ was not used because it is a common last name,” the WHO said, adding that the agency’s “best practices for naming disease suggest avoiding ‘causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.’”

Delta is a common airline.

Corona is a common beer.

BUT WE CAN’T INSULT A COMMUNIST YOU GUYS.

Holy crap.

Because they don’t care if we hate them.

Or trust them.

Simple as that.

Gosh, us either.

This, sadly, has become their job.

Oof.

*snort*

Nope, we’re not.

But that won’t stop them from trying to pretend otherwise.

***

