The way Casey Neistat reacted to his car being broken into because Los Angeles has turned into a third-world sh*thole is absolutely understandable. Being stolen from, having your vehicle broken into … such a violation.

And we really like how he thanked LAPD for helping them find the thugs who broke into their cars and getting their stuff back – we need more of that.

Now, for whatever reason, Seth Rogen didn’t think Casey should be upset about his car being broken into and almost seemed to take offense about his honesty about the dump Los Angeles has turned into.

Sorry, Seth, we guess the truth hurts?

Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 24, 2021

Someone is nuts here, Seth, but it’s not Casey.

A city where crime is so commonplace you laugh about it is not ‘lovely.’

Dude.

Casey responded:

i can still be mad tho right? feel so violated. — Casey Neistat (@Casey) November 24, 2021

Yes, yes you can be.

Anyone SANE with a normal-functioning brain would be pissed.

But Seth … is Seth:

You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 25, 2021

Being upset because your car has been broken into doesn’t mean you see it as an extension of who you are. And SERIOUSLY, his car has been broken into 15 times and he still calls Los Angeles ‘lovely.’ Pot kills brain cells, right?

Ahem.

This conversation is stupid and why I don’t miss living in California. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 26, 2021

Derp. Derp. Normies dont like their car broken into 15 times. Ffs. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 26, 2021

Thank you for proving that no person is useless. You can always serve as a bad example. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 26, 2021

Exactly. As a champagne socialist, @Sethrogen recognizes that his limousine in Malibu belongs to the people. A guy who breaks into his car is an undocumented chauffeur. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 26, 2021

Ah, celebrities. Claims that their ridiculous levels of wealth mean they're completely out of touch are nonsense. After all, we all agree our car getting stolen as a big nothing. No financial conseqs to our lives at all. Just get another one, easy! It's called "living in a city"! — rutheday99 (@rutheday99) November 25, 2021

Sounds like something an out of touch elitist would say, but go on. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) November 25, 2021

"It's lovely here, I've only had my car broken into 15 times" — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) November 25, 2021

Dude, that is not normal, having your car broken into. To average people, a car is the second most valuable asset they own, and yes that is a violation. — Andre Powell, CPA (@apowe003) November 25, 2021

Us normal folk depend on our cars to get us to work everyday, to take our kids to school, to go to the grocery store. We don't have the privilege of hiring the help to do those things for us. We also can't simply buy a new one or always afford to pay the damage done. — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) November 26, 2021

They just don’t get it.

