Seems our friendly failed pillow entrepreneur felt the need to tweet an entire thread lecturing and even shaming his fellow progressives for the direction their movement is taking. Gosh, it’s almost as if he figured out people who constantly have to out-victim one another can never really build any sort of movement because there will always be someone who is the bigger victim.

Just read his thread …

Do we want to focus on making progress or do we want to make everyone happy? Every single day we are out messaged and out organized. We can continue with the delusional optimism that’s brought us here or we can address the fact that as it stands- we are our own worst enemy. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 26, 2021

Optimism?

Does he really think progressives are optimistic? All we see in the movement is a bunch of unhappy people who want to blame everyone else for their unhappiness. Heck, he admits as much when he says, ‘Do we want to focus on making progress or do we want to make everyone happy?’

THEIR progress isn’t making people happy.

The lack of self awareness is truly insane. How can people expect to build a completely new system and society if they can’t even run their own organizations? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 26, 2021

This is laughable coming from the guy who couldn’t even run a simple pillow company.

Progressives need to do some real reflection on how we can be a movement that brings people in rather than pushing the few we already have out. We need leadership and unity. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 26, 2021

Sounds like he’s getting ready to run for office or something, right?

We’re still trying to decide if we actually believe he wrote this.

The constant emphasis on purity through the weapon of cult like retributive justice is not only destructive to the movement- it goes against the philosophy of restorative justice many, if not most progressives say we stand for. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 26, 2021

Restorative justice is just a fancy way of saying they want REVENGE.

And that isn’t exactly ‘progress’ but hey, he’s rolling.

It is hard to make pillows. https://t.co/iUGZMNdIoy — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) November 26, 2021

It really is, man! All that floof …

You are both delusional and your worst enemy. Not only that, you are the enemy of every liberty minded individual. All progressives are. https://t.co/Qz5izccMn5 — Robert (@tally_dad) November 26, 2021

You are your own worst enemy. That’s due to your epic push to violate Human Rights You are out messaged since you push a platform based on dehumanizing others to get your selfish demands You will always fail, disgrace of a Bureau Brat#2AUnited https://t.co/mt8fJkkwZR — sacrebleu14 / SA Hinchcliffe (@sacrebleu141) November 26, 2021

Ouch and then ouch again.

You’ll always be outnumbered by common sense https://t.co/63GjgQJ93m — FUCK JOE BIDEN (@Wildwayne46) November 26, 2021

Man, let’s hope so.

Tell me about the progress you made with your pillow manufacturing? https://t.co/gKtV0u1Z1M — Joey (@joeyeconomics) November 26, 2021

You'd make a lot of people happy if you showered once in a while. https://t.co/vtPbU2pGOE — Joseph Hansell (@JosephHansell) November 26, 2021

