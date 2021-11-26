Deep thoughts, with David Hogg.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Seems our friendly failed pillow entrepreneur felt the need to tweet an entire thread lecturing and even shaming his fellow progressives for the direction their movement is taking. Gosh, it’s almost as if he figured out people who constantly have to out-victim one another can never really build any sort of movement because there will always be someone who is the bigger victim.

Just read his thread …

Optimism?

Does he really think progressives are optimistic? All we see in the movement is a bunch of unhappy people who want to blame everyone else for their unhappiness. Heck, he admits as much when he says, ‘Do we want to focus on making progress or do we want to make everyone happy?’

THEIR progress isn’t making people happy.

This is laughable coming from the guy who couldn’t even run a simple pillow company.

Sounds like he’s getting ready to run for office or something, right?

We’re still trying to decide if we actually believe he wrote this.

Restorative justice is just a fancy way of saying they want REVENGE.

And that isn’t exactly ‘progress’ but hey, he’s rolling.

It really is, man! All that floof …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch and then ouch again.

Man, let’s hope so.

Heh.

***

