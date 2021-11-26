Black Lives Matter sent out a lovely, thoughtful, unifying message on Thanksgiving Day.

…

JUST KIDDING.

They sent out this garbage, ON THANKSGIVING.

You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land. pic.twitter.com/1Ob1RgBkvp — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 25, 2021

Not entirely sure when activists started thinking the best way to make change is to annoy and piss everyone else off but this tweet did NOT have the effect they were going for. We didn’t even see too many white Lefties coming out in support of this ridiculous tweet to pretend they’re in touch and care about racism and stuff.

Oh yeah, about that ‘stolen land.’

The co-founder of BLM has FIVE houses … and they’re all on stolen land.

Ooops.

Any of these 5 houses on “stolen land”? https://t.co/ECyzUUIkjS — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 26, 2021

We’re going to assume yes, yes they all are.

Wouldn’t that make her a colonizer? Asking for a friend.

Champaign Socialists pic.twitter.com/MXwwOqjCj4 — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) November 26, 2021

But dry turkey! COLONIZATION.

So, you saying I should be deported back to Asia? I had to flee because my own peeps were commie asshats. How absolutely racist and politically dangerous you are. https://t.co/Ailm3FgmGH — 🥃☠️Emersen”Rooftop Korean in training” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) November 26, 2021

And not all that bright.

Nope.

Since when do you guys have a problem with theft? https://t.co/MdKSHeG0RM — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 26, 2021

Ouch.

😐😂🤣 From the people who raised money off riots and kept it to buy mansions. https://t.co/PR16N440aQ — Danny Able ✝️🙏🇺🇸 (@DK_Able) November 26, 2021

The grift is strong.

Your approval rating is tanking faster than Biden’s. Enjoy obscurity losers. https://t.co/dUMfEZ6iia — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 26, 2021

Their relevance is tanking which is probably why they thought tweeting this amount of stupid on Thanksgiving was a good idea. Nothing else to lose?

– Sent from Patrisse Cullors' Topanga Canyon mansion. https://t.co/VlrkgsnkKh — Cranky "Crosses State Lines" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) November 26, 2021

Are you saying Native Americans never should have allowed mass immigration? https://t.co/iQnoyOi8AD — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 26, 2021

Aha!

You should brine. Turkey is never dry if you do a proper brine. There, I solved colonialism. https://t.co/EUO3K30LuV — Ordy Packard's Farm Fresh Turduckens (@ThatAmish1) November 26, 2021

WHOOOHOOO!

Who knew it was that easy?

How about you give up your multiple mansions, commies. Till’ then stfu https://t.co/mUgfwu5cVg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 26, 2021

What he said.

Dear BLM,

What are your Marxist leaders eating? Oh well, whatever it is, they are eating it in a million dollar mansion on stolen land. https://t.co/JcIZ4tcGXJ — Marcel Ledbetter (@Morse2009Morse) November 26, 2021

Wait are we for undocumented immigrants or against them? Confused https://t.co/lPERgOTHSk — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 26, 2021

Your organization is on stolen time. https://t.co/QclijkwBel — James Lindsay, thankful to be based (@ConceptualJames) November 26, 2021

Be happy and find joy in all you do…..it drives the commies nuts.

🙂 https://t.co/9ZOGdykMvM — Allen Ray Fueled by Caffeine and Cynicism (@2CynicAl65) November 26, 2021

And that’s the best response of them all. Enjoy your lives, smile, be happy, be successful, and never apologize for any of it.

Nothing drives the commies crazier.

***

