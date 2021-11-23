This.

Is.

Absolutely and totally KICK-A*S.

This is one of those threads where we can just post the whole thing and shut up for a change because Adam B. Coleman says everything here that needs to be said. And then some.

Check this out:

I grow tired of people using black people like a political football, throwing us from one cause to another to manufacture outrage for policy change & to appear virtuous. You people are our villains pretending to be our saviors. *thread* — Adam B. Coleman (@wrong_speak) November 23, 2021

TOLD YOU.

Keep going.

Since the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse, there has been an abundance of people, especially white leftists, who feel the need to invoke black people because they don't like the way things turned out. If you are this person, fuck you. — Adam B. Coleman (@wrong_speak) November 23, 2021

Ok, typically we screenshot tweets with the f-bomb in them but we thought his whole thread deserved to be linked back to his account so people can follow this guy. Seriously.

I normally don't speak this harshly but you people always grab microphones to speak for black people as if you are our saviors. You believe you're these virtuous heavenly soldiers here to save us weak black people, when you're the exact devil we don't need. — Adam B. Coleman (@wrong_speak) November 23, 2021

You know that face you make when you read something SO DAMN AWESOME and you don’t want to look like an idiot fist-pumping by yourself in your office? Yup, just made that face.

You are our villains. Let me say this again, you are our fucking villains. You are the type of people who record themselves giving homeless people $20 so you can try to trick people into believing you're a good person. God knows what you really are. He can't be swindled. — Adam B. Coleman (@wrong_speak) November 23, 2021

Again, leaving the tweet as is.

Every time you people stand up for "black people", you're not helping. You constantly interfere by manufacturing narratives that are unproductive for many black people and you constantly group us together like we are monolithic beings. — Adam B. Coleman (@wrong_speak) November 23, 2021

The fact that you think you NEED to carry signs and wear T-Shirts letting us know that you think our lives matter is the problem. You're not convincing anyone else but yourselves. — Adam B. Coleman (@wrong_speak) November 23, 2021

You people are selfish, manipulative elitists and every time you attempt to use black people as a manipulative tool to get something you want politically, I will be sure to call you out. — Adam B. Coleman (@wrong_speak) November 23, 2021

Please do.

We do not need saving, you do. We do not need your help but you sure as hell need some help. Quit transferring your insecurities onto a group of people. And quit using black people for your political motives & your Twitter clap backs because it only displays your low character. — Adam B. Coleman (@wrong_speak) November 23, 2021

Daaaaaaaamn.

We could watch Adam take White Leftists apart ALL day. True story.

***

