The Left-wing media narrative on the Rittenhouse case is extreme, malicious, and untethered to reality. It is well beyond insane. It would be laughable if it weren't so utterly frightening. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 20, 2021

I've been pretty red-pilled on things lately, but this trial is revealing just how extreme and dangerous the Left-wing media's race-baiting ideology is, and how far they're willing to bend reality to fit a narrative even when their claims are provably absurd on their face. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 20, 2021

Absolutely spot on here. Rittenhouse shouldn’t have even gone to trial but the media wanted their story, they wanted their ‘evil right-wing white-supremacist kills people’ story and they weren’t about to let any facts or reality get in the way.

I've voted blue my whole life, including last election (Tulsi Gabbard), but there is simply no way I can bring myself to continue that trend after what I've been witnessing. The Right is far from my ideal, but if voting R is the best way to combat this sickness, then so be it. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 20, 2021

I don't have allegiance to any party. I'll happily vote blue again in the future should they manage to root out this particular malignant ideological tumor. But until they do, or until the Right somehow manages to exceed the Left's current psychosis, I am voting Republican. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 20, 2021

This cartoon I made offers a rough outline of my recent political "journey" that I've been on while standing completely still. pic.twitter.com/BnBySdXS6B — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 20, 2021

I am looking at social media posts from friends with whom I’ve been discussing these issues for a year that indicate they’ve not only made no progress but may have regressed substantially. I’m no longer frightened by it, just listless and demoralized. — James Zimmermann (@jameszimmermann) November 20, 2021

I should be surprised anymore, but this has been truly shocking for me to witness. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 20, 2021

