We’re not sure what’s more pathetic here.

That this federal judge thought Al Gore ‘was a man’ about losing in 2000 or that CNN thought this was worth covering.

You know, we really should learn to embrace the power of and.

Al Gore "was a man" about his election loss, unlike Donald Trump, federal judge says https://t.co/xsvuQRQXmH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2021

From CNN:

A federal judge took aim at former President Donald Trump on Monday for lying about voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, saying that former Vice President Al Gore had a better standing to challenge the 2000 election results but that he was “a man” and walked away. “Al Gore had a better case to argue than Mr. Trump, but he was a man about what happened to him,” Senior District Judge Reggie Walton said of Gore’s decision to end his presidential bid following weeks of legal battles. “He accepted it and walked away.”

Ironically, Walton was elected by the guy who actually beat Gore.

Gore and his hanging chads. Alrighty then.

Him big man.

LOL

Lol! Kids, this is what the pros call "gaslight" — Cranky "Crosses State Lines" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) November 23, 2021

Did this judge forget about the months of recounts and hanging chads? How he and Lieberman lied about everything? The Supreme Court had to step in. — GAGirl1967 Braves are World Series CHAMPS! (@Tamzilla_52) November 23, 2021

A man who would not give up until the Supreme Court made him. — Coach Roh (@roachman61) November 22, 2021

You know there’s legal documentation that proves the opposite, right? And you still thought this was newsworthy? #journalismisdead — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) November 23, 2021

We get it, Trump hatred makes people say and do really stupid stuff, but this was EMBARRASSINGLY dumb.

From a federal judge no less.

