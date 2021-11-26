Thinking the Salvation Army has lost sight of its real mission. Just sayin’.

It is extremely unfortunate to see the @SalvationArmyUS get sucked into the disaster of Critical Race Theory & woke politics. Those cancers know no bounds. “This holiday season the Salvation Army wants a donation — and a 'sincere apology' for white racism” https://t.co/kxJ43iZvYl — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 26, 2021

From justthenews.com:

As Americans head out on Black Friday to make a dent in their holiday shopping lists, some are sure to come across Salvation Army volunteers ringing bells as part of the annual Red Kettle campaign. But this year, the global charitable organization wants more from its donors than a donation to the needy during the holidays. With the dissemination of a recent Salvation Army guide titled “Let’s Talk About … Racism,” the Christian organization is attempting to elicit “sincere” apologies from white people for being racist. The guide, which was compiled and approved earlier this year by the International Social Justice Commission of the Salvation Army, aligns the organization with the ideology of the Black Lives Matter, antiracism, and critical race theory movements. Defining “structural racism” as “the overarching system of racial biasing across institutions and society,” the guide declares: “These systems give privileges to White people resulting in disadvantages to People Of Color.”

The last time we checked, The Salvation Army helped people of all colors in need … gosh, we missed it when they became another branch of BLM.

Sad.

Honestly, we have been reading stories about how donations are DOWN for the organization, not sure this is going to help them much.

I’ll say this until I’m blue in the face, Donate to your LOCAL Charities. Most of the national & international charity donations pay Overhead costs first and what’s left goes to the real beneficiaries. Sad but true — Diane B (@dmb1031) November 26, 2021

Maybe after the buckets stop getting money in them because of this seriously misguided decision, these people will finally stop with the bells. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) November 26, 2021

I have donated repeatedly at Christmas for my whole entire life. Won’t anymore. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) November 26, 2021

If any of my donation goes towards that BS then I’m sitting this year out. I give them a lot of money at this time of the year. — Batmantis (@Batmantis30) November 26, 2021

Very sad. I always gave to Salvation Army. Sadly, no more. — jossy spiga (@ibejossy) November 26, 2021

This was THE charity I always donated to. No more and it makes me sad. And I won’t apologize for an immutable characteristic. Their stance is racist. — 🇺🇸 Lynne 🇺🇸 (@RecoveringLbrl) November 26, 2021

Well, that ends my support for them. Maybe they won't get a lot of donations this year for their wokeness!😠 — Melody Arganda (@ArgandaMelody) November 26, 2021

Yeah, we’re not seeing a great trend here for The Salvation Army.

Hrm.

Whoda thunk demanding White people apologize for their racism when they make a donation wouldn’t go well. *eye roll*

Not a penny in the kettle. Enough is more than enough. — steven fox (@foxamfm) November 26, 2021

No more donations to them — M Llamas (@MLlamas08707392) November 26, 2021

Well I'm not apologizing and the Salvation Army which has been my charity of choice for 30 years if off my list. — Karen deJong (@KarendeJong10) November 26, 2021

General, Soup.

Soap.

Salvation. You just screwed up a simple and straight forward mission. — J Asks What If (@j_asks_what_if) November 26, 2021

It certainly isn’t helping their mission.

