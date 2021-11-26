Ana Navarra couldn’t even let Thanksgiving go without making a complete nit of herself.

We’re not entirely sure where this trend of crapping on certain demographics of Americans to somehow make a point on Thanksgiving started, but the only real impact it’s having is the red pilling of more and more people.

For example, Ana thought this was something tweet-worthy … for Thanksgiving:

Thankful for the farm workers, who make it possible for us to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/nyPPac6aEC — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2021

Ok.

So we get what she’s saying here, that Americans should be thankful for migrant farmworkers or whatever, but at the same time it just doesn’t come across as a positive. Not to mention it sets and perpetuates a fairly ugly stereotype.

You’ve got to wonder if she’s ever spent time with farmers, at all.

Chupacabras Buzzkillington. https://t.co/LM7mgutrNp — Ordy Packard's Farm Fresh Turduckens (@ThatAmish1) November 26, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

My local farmer is a middle-aged white dude who does all the planting and harvesting with his son, but I wouldn't want to get in the way of your Thanksgiving Day racial stereotypes. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 26, 2021

Hey now, those Thanksgiving Day racial stereotypes are super important to Ana. Without them, she can’t pat herself on the back for pretending to care about the less fortunate while tweeting from Paris, France. Wonder how many farmers she’s hanging out with over there?

This is racist. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 26, 2021

As you tweet this from Paris. Just stay there. pic.twitter.com/xOjg9yPxU8 — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) November 26, 2021

She is.

Or just thoughtless.

Perhaps we should just embrace the power of and.

I'm sure she rubs elbows with them every chance she gets.

Not https://t.co/n9ced0bpAE — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN, LGBFJB (@antonzilwicky54) November 26, 2021

Right? You know she’s out there every chance she gets, tending the fields.

This woman.

Can't let her stupid agenda go for one day. https://t.co/I4NZ1If3CI — Adachi Stan Account (@Crimson__Edge) November 26, 2021

Seems a lot of people couldn’t let their stupid agenda go, even for one day. She’s not unique.

Just obnoxious.

Guaranteed she thinks every crop type is hand worked & that only minorities do that work. Also, everyone knows her stance enough to know she dgaf about farmers because they're primarily white men. https://t.co/kfxL8u1kc1 — I'm Jeff's yuletide 🎄 (@fyvie2) November 26, 2021

Just relentless and a bit racist… https://t.co/JgkXmwD4UH — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 26, 2021

So thanks for open borders ? 🙄 https://t.co/xv7mi7iVeS — Uberllama .Member of Team #letsGoBrandon (@uberllama777) November 26, 2021

Ouch.

What the hell is this? https://t.co/ls0SnUqu6V — Drunk Uncle Hooch 🦃 (@CompanyHooch) November 26, 2021

This is called virtue-signaling.

It’s what lazy people do to pretend they care about the little people when in reality they only really care about clicks, taps, and faves.

How is this not ratioed? It was even sent from Paris! How stereotypical elitist can you get? https://t.co/uoEJgVENPy — Philly Cent (@RealPhillyP) November 26, 2021

Calling Ana a stereotypical elitist is an insult to stereotypical elitists everywhere.

***

Related:

HO HO HUH? The Salvation Army going WOKE and demanding a ‘sincere apology for white racism’ with donations goes SO wrong

‘Since WHEN do you have a problem with THEFT?’ BLM’s Thanksgiving ‘greeting’ about dry turkey, colonization, and ‘stolen land’ does not FLY

‘You are our VILLAINS’: Adam B. Coleman goes OFF on White Leftists in RIGHTEOUS thread for using Black people like a political football

Recommended Twitchy Video