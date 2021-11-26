This is the FBI at work.

‘Amazing,’ and not in a good way.

Now, we’re pretty sure the FBI didn’t see Molly Jong-Fast’s ridiculous article and say, ‘You know what, we really should put out a tweet from our Chicago office about reporting relatives at their Thanksgiving table. I saw this RAD column from that Jong-Fast woman who suggested it and booyah. What a great idea.’

But that she felt comfortable writing about such a thing and then the FBI actually DID IT?

It says a lot about where this country is right now and ain’t none of it any good. It was bad enough when the Left was releasing ‘guides’ on how to deal with their hateful, redneck, toothless, gun-toting, Bible-thumping, no-shirt-wearing conservative uncle at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, but THIS takes their horribleness even further.

Sidenote, who KNEW horribleness was a word?!

Disgusting. — Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) November 26, 2021

Disgusting is a good word for it.

We can think of a few others but they’d all get us in trouble if we put them in ‘print.’

"Unity and healing" — sisufos (@sisufos1) November 26, 2021

Can’t you just feel the UNITY and HEALING?!

LET’S GO BRANDON!

Much stunning and brave…

I've never engaged with Molly. pic.twitter.com/7QpMphQwbB — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) November 26, 2021

Molly blocks easily and often.

And this editor knows.

She’s sorry if the thought of reporting your relatives to the FBI wasn’t funny.

Right.

Sure she is.

Maybe she should spend a little time reading the room and a little less time trying to ‘dunk’ on the Right. Yeah yeah, we know she won’t.

Sure it was, Molly. "It was just a prank, bro!" — Hinga Dinga Durgen (@Hinga_Dinga_Dur) November 26, 2021

C’mon!

Sick! — 🇺🇸 Whiskey Dogs 🇺🇸 (@SUMMITTOUCH) November 26, 2021

Are both parody? Or neither…. I’m pretty sure @MollyJongFast chcnaged gears after the pushback, but I’ll take her at her word… — Mouse That Roared (@MiceThatRoar16) November 26, 2021

What a ditz — WongaRoota (@WongaRoota) November 26, 2021

This is an insult to ditzes everywhere.

Scary. — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) November 26, 2021

And actually yes, it is scary.

Terrifying even.

***

Related:

Champagne Socialist Seth Rogen lectures fellow Angeleno that he SHOULDN’T be upset about his car being broken into and YEAAAH no

Trouble in Socialist-Ville? David Hogg tweets entire thread SHAMING progressives for their lack of self-awareness and ROFL

‘Tell us you’re a racist elitist without saying you’re a racist elitist’: Ana Navarro DRAGGED for tweeting racist AF meme on Thanksgiving

Recommended Twitchy Video