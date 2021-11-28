As Twitchy readers know, The Salvation Army demanded people apologize for their â€˜White-racismâ€™ when making a donation this year.

Yeah, it was pretty stupid.

Considering they have been putting out stories about how their donations have been down in recent years, this was really not a great move if their end goal was actually raising more money. The backfire has been incredible and not in a good way, so The Salvation Army put out a statement and sorta â€˜backpedaledâ€™ on the whole, â€˜you evil White people need to apologize for your White-racismâ€™ thing.

Sorta.

Weâ€™re not sure if they thought this would actually help or if they are really just that out of touch with the real world:

The @SalvationArmyUS has updated their statement saying they have withdrawn their "Let's Talk About Racism" materials. They have realized that "certain aspects of the guide may need to be clarified." I pray they will use this time to understand CRT and fight against it with us. pic.twitter.com/WqW8FmbHpD â€” Kenny Xu (@kennymxu) November 28, 2021

Certain aspects of the guide may need to be clarified?

OH YAâ€™ THINK?!

But thatâ€™s not the worst part â€¦ â€˜some have CHOSEN to ignore these efforts.â€™

Yeah, itâ€™s our fault The Salvation Army was moronic and tried to target the majority of their donors as racists to make some ridiculous virtue signal that only makes THEM feel better about themselves because they care about racism so much and stuff.

Theyâ€™re still in deep doo, maybe even deeper:

Still a big FU to @SalvationArmyUS They only back-peddled because they got caught.#GetWokeGoBroke I don't care who you are https://t.co/zyyOTaJdOq â€” katie (@QuilterKatieO) November 28, 2021

And they didnâ€™t really backpedal so much as claim people are ignoring their efforts to make us all apologize for being White racists.

No. Not good enough. Repudiate CRT as "racist" propaganda or we're done. â€” Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 28, 2021

Separating people by race is anti-Christian. â€” (((Kveldulf )))ðŸ—½ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@Kveldulf7) November 28, 2021

Damage already done â€” scampy coco (@scampycoco) November 28, 2021

Serious damage control. Fire your woke poison. â€” KathFlor7858 (@flor7858) November 28, 2021

too late â€” The Vaccine Machine (@VaccineMachine) November 28, 2021

Guy.. the materials were no accident.. they are playing for the other team. They literally told people to pray and repent for being white on page 5. â€” The Angry Independent (@twatterisstupid) November 28, 2021

Too late. Pandering to the 13% and telling white people to apologize for being white is unforgivable. They are only sorry now because they were caught. They can get their donations from that 13%. â€” TAK (@manymanytimes) November 28, 2021

Tough crowd.

And rightfully so.

Heh.

***

Related:

â€˜Now do BLOGSâ€™: Joy Reid SCHOOLED for calling parents concerned about adult-themed books in school libraries â€˜BOOK BANNERSâ€™

â€˜They actually ADMITTED THISâ€™: AP â€˜fact-checksâ€™ WHY the WHO skipped â€˜Xiâ€™ naming latest COVID variant and OMG-LOL the backfire

ROFL! â€˜Happy Thanksgivingâ€™ tweet featuring Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Schumer and OTHER Dems BEST thing youâ€™ll see today (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video