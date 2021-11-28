Remember when Joy Reid claimed time-traveling hackers put a bunch of homophobic content on her personal blog and she expected people to believe it? Welp, apparently now she is out fighting to make sure LGBTQ ‘issues’ are being pushed in school libraries and if you have a problem with that, you’re a book banner.

Technically, she’s calling parents who are concerned about graphic novels showing a young man fellating a strap-on ‘book banners’ but you get it.

Heads up, y’all.

The book banners are coming; and they’re being organized by big, conservative organizations with names you’ve heard of. Their goal is to eradicate any book on racism, real history or LGBTQ issues they can get their anti-education hands on. Heads up, y’all. https://t.co/g84xB9PkIB — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 28, 2021

From The Guardian:

“We’ve seen a number of these parents’ rights groups that have arisen in the last year get involved in these challenges, and their local chapters are turning out to attend school board meetings and challenge books. It really has sparked a rise in challenges,” she said. “When you have organizations like Heritage Foundation and Family Policy Alliance publishing materials that instruct parents on how to challenge books in the school library or the public library, right down to a challenge form enclosed in the booklet so they can just fill it out, you’re seeing a challenge to our democratic values of free speech, freedom of thought, freedom of belief.”

Yes, it’s all a PLOT. Parents are forming groups to ban all the books and keep their kids from learning HISTORY because RACISTS and stuff.

Holy crap.

Parents voicing concerns about various books in libraries is not BANNING BOOKS.

It is not fascism.

It is called PARENTING.

And more of us need to do it.

Yes, we want to moderate the content given to K-12 students. Why do you want to market PORN to children especially middle schoolers? Get over yourself and please for the love of God stop lying. That's all you do, day in and day out, is lie and sow hate. — Rogue Elf, Redneck Snow Roach (@TheRogue_Elf) November 28, 2021

Joy, where were you when Dr. Seuss was on the chopping block. Here's the thing, I am against removing any books. You are not is my guess. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 28, 2021

No conservative wants to ban books, you idiot. Nobody wants to remove books on racism, real history, or lgbt issues. Kids should not be exposed to race baiting monsters that embrace CRT. — Tom Muck (@tommuck1961) November 28, 2021

Now do blogs. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) November 28, 2021

Oof.

We imagine she’d rather not talk about her own past of homophobia BUT good point.

Ironic coming from the left which recently moved to ban books by @AbigailShrier and @RyanTAnd and @HawleyMO — Gracy (@Gracy10164) November 28, 2021

Oh, but books about the damage the genderfluid movement is doing to teenagers aren’t allowed.

Silly.

Well, consider the source -the biggest racist moron on TV. — pete "Let's Go Brandon" 1258 (@pete1258) November 28, 2021

They are the ones what banned classics such as “Huckleberry Finn” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” — civil-libertarian (@civillibertari2) November 28, 2021

No no, it’s the evil Heritage Foundation and parents … or something.

***

