Itâ€™s as if Ilhan Omar has no idea who she really is â€¦

Or she thinks weâ€™re all too dumb to remember the things sheâ€™s said and tweeted over the years. Do we necessarily agree with what Lauren Boebert said? Not really, because it gave Ilhan another opportunity to play the victim. Oh, poor Ilhan, people are so mean to her and all sheâ€™s ever done is say anti-Semitic and bigoted things. Do we think Ilhan has any place playing the victim? Hell no.

Câ€™mon man!

Sheesh.

Ilhan thinks this is no laughing matter:

Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter. @GOPLeader and @SpeakerPelosi need to take appropriate action, normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress. https://t.co/A0VxI3uTmH pic.twitter.com/QTmqaGaZrM â€” Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

There are lots of things that have no place in Congress, and Ilhan is one of them.

Sorry, not sorry.

Hey, if she wants to base it on horrible comments she should have been kicked out years ago. From â€˜all about the Benjamins,â€™ to tweeting about the evils of Israel and praying that Allah wakes people up, she has tweeted some terrible crap. Or that time she said â€˜some people did some thingâ€™ when talking about 9/11?

Gross stuff.

Jesse Kelly said it WAY better than we could (but donâ€™t tell him we said so because weâ€™ll never hear the end of it):

Youâ€™re not a terrorist. Youâ€™re an America-hating, Jew-hating communist with terrorist sympathies. A sane country would have deported you back to the dump you came from. Instead, you walk the halls of Congress and try to destroy this country from within. https://t.co/jocQZnTipf â€” Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 27, 2021

Ouch.

So much ouch.

In fact, the amount of ouch here is so massive that it went around to not being painful at all BACK to serious ouch.

I recall when some person said something right after the attack on Benghazi. pic.twitter.com/DMw4QT49c6 â€” Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 28, 2021

Oof.

Double oof.

remember a few years ago, she was yammering on about Jews and her dislike of them? Congress was going to sanction her but the dems just would NOT let that happen. They settled for some watered down 'anti-hate' resolution â€” Rani, Last of the Red Hot Boomers (@doglifelessons) November 27, 2021

Sheâ€™s despicable â€” TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 27, 2021

Can you stop being so subtle , Jesse, and be a little more blunt and straightforward? â€” Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) November 27, 2021

Right?

Jesse really needs to learn how to express himself and stop being so damn shy.

Someone finally said itâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/ODvfZt0Tzv â€” Vik Nik (@Vics_Specter) November 27, 2021

Thank you for formulating and channeling America's collective consciousness on this one. â€” Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 28, 2021

Jesse really should consider writing Christmas cards for Hallmark.

Heh.

***

