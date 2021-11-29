First graders should be focused on learning things like addition, subtraction, reading, writing … not about their teacher’s ‘queerness.’ But for whatever reason, ‘Professor’ Nalo took to Twitter to talk about how they use their first-grade classroom as a source of validation for their sexuality.

Using words like magic and turtles.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Also, yeah yeah, we avoided the pronouns. Sorta. We know.

Take a look.

My students call me Professor Nalo because I prefer not to use Mrs. or Mr. in my classroom. I teach all subjects as a 1st grade teacher, but my favorite moments are always when my students ask about my queerness. 🐢✨ pic.twitter.com/ZjfIS6z852 — Nalo 🐢 (@kingnalodarling) November 27, 2021

Why TF are first-graders asking this person about their queerness? Not sure we know any first-graders who have ever used the word ‘queerness.’

Do they ask straight teachers about being straight? Would it be appropriate for a straight teacher to talk about being straight?

NO.

Neither is ok.

This is such a strange way of thinking … not to mention professor, really?

I was asked recently during a podcast interview why i don’t use Mrs. or Mr. to refer to myself, and I asked her why I needed to. She said “don’t you think it’ll be hard for children to adjust?” — Nalo 🐢 (@kingnalodarling) November 27, 2021

Nalo doesn’t care about the children adjusting.

Nalo just wants them validating their queerness.

But the truth is, it has never been children that struggle with adjusting to the complexities of human experiences. My students are 6-7 years old and they are still steeped in the magic of curiosity. ✨ — Nalo 🐢 (@kingnalodarling) November 27, 2021

This is not complex.

This is honestly none of the children’s business.

My students know about and have met my wife at school, they know I’m queer, and the turtles will call ANYBODY out for calling me “mrs” anything. I told them my story once & never needed to say it again. If only adults adjusted as quickly and easily, it may save many of our lives. — Nalo 🐢 (@kingnalodarling) November 27, 2021

If only adults would allow kids to be kids and stop using them as a means to push their agenda.

When I had virtual conferences, anytime a parent mistook my title, my student would appear and say “no, it’s PROFESSOR nalo” and I would struggle so much to keep my bearing because they do not play bout me. 😂😂😂 — Nalo 🐢 (@kingnalodarling) November 27, 2021

Yes, it’s hilarious how this teacher has so brainwashed the children they correct their own parents.

It’s been such a wondrous experience to teach and learn with them, and I know the impact will make room for them to see beyond homo/transphobia to embrace nuance and complexity in the human experience. — Nalo 🐢 (@kingnalodarling) November 27, 2021

Teachers are supposed to teach kids how to think.

Not what to think.

This whole thread is just a huge red flag.

Suggestion: Just teach and don’t use first graders for your personal validation. — Gibson Girl (@corrcomm) November 28, 2021

Whoa, what a great and simple suggestion, right?!

Your 1st graders shouldn’t be asking you about your queerness — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) November 28, 2021

This this this. ^

You discuss your sexuality with first graders? — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) November 28, 2021

Sounds like that’s exactly what is being said here.

Who the hell demands to be called ‘Professor’ as a first grade teacher?

Also- super strong creeper vibes here — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) November 28, 2021

I’m assuming this gif below is a solid representation of how you “teach” these children… pic.twitter.com/M8GXtcFf1O — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 29, 2021

And VALIDAAAAAAATION!

First. Grade. This is so inappropriate. Burdening 6 year olds with your personal angst & propaganda about sexuality. Parents – make sure you know who is spending 6 hours with your kids each day. #MamaBears — Mimi (@MadMimi3) November 29, 2021

Students are there to LEARN, not validate a teacher’s sexuality.

