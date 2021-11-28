As Twitchy readers know, Fauci ‘scoffed’ at being held accountable by Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul for the course of COVID-19 since they are really only criticizing science because he represents science.

…

Really?!

Yup, we made that same face.

He really is an annoying, awful, evil, smug little gnome from Hell, ain’t he? Seems the highest-paid federal employee is feeling pretty untouchable since President Silver Alert is sitting in the White House and there are still millions of lemmings who think he gives a damn about him.

Senator Rand Paul responded as only he can and oh HELL yeah:

The absolute hubris of someone claiming THEY represent science. It’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing, especially one who has worked so hard to ignore the science of natural immunity. https://t.co/rcDezphVRR — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 28, 2021

Hubris is a word we do NOT hear enough these days.

Seriously.

And ‘public health bureaucrat’.

That’s PERFECT … he’s not a scientist, he’s an overpaid government lackey who likes to pretend he’s a scientist, and Paul absolutely has his number. Let’s just hope he and others finally do something with it.

Dr. Fauci makes weather guessers look prescient. — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸 (@LKiedrowski) November 28, 2021

Wear a mask.

Don’t wear a mask.

You shouldn’t wear a mask.

Masks don’t work.

Oh, never mind, wear a mask.

In fact, wear two.

OH, and get vaccinated a lot.

Then get a booster.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

When are you going to file charges against him for lying to Congress?? — Liz Dickinson 🇺🇸 (@lizdickinson8) November 28, 2021

Inquiring minds wanna know.

It is no longer about science. Fauci is a complete liar. It’s about money.

It’s about power.

It’s about control. Thank God for people like Rand Paul who fight corruption. — Foxtrot Juliet Bravo 🍀 (@SDreg8) November 28, 2021

Amen and PREACH.

Ugh, awful. Fauci was a disaster in the 80s with AIDS, why would anyone listen to this guy?

The one thing Trump really should have done differently …

I agree with you 100% Senator. There r a lot of us who support your almost lone effort in congress to hold these people accountable. Keep up the good work! — Dirk Todd (@dirktoddtx) November 28, 2021

Thank you Sen. Paul for your courage to speak the truth. — Sylvia Scalise (@soleil_12345678) November 28, 2021

Someone has to.

OMG, that is terrifying, EL OH EL.

This is what happens when group think becomes “science”. — j (@jerleethesnarky) November 28, 2021

From the beginning, Fauci was never honest with us. He never told us why he said what he did. It started when he said we didn’t need masks. He should have said that he wanted masks for healthcare workers. He flip flopped over & over. No explanations. We deserved to know. — Ms. Babette …. (@and_so_it_goes) November 28, 2021

Suck it, Fauci.

We said what we said!

***

Related:

Just 1 WEEK after Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, douche-canoe Charlie Sykes OWNED for pushing Charlottesville and ‘very fine people’ lie

‘Dumb even for CANADUH’: Aaron Rupar inspires Canadian nobody to tweet RIDICULOUS take on gun control in America ANNND we can’t even

‘A SANE country would have deported you’: Jesse Kelly absolutely UNLOADS on Ilhan Omar for playing the victim and DAAAMN SON

Recommended Twitchy Video