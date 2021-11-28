Here we go again. . .

Dr. Anthony Fauci made the rounds on the morning shows on earlier today and he’s advising everyone to panic about the new omicron variant because that’s just how he rolls:

Oh good, Fauci went on TV and made his usual vague, hysterical comments which he will probably reverse in his next interview and never get called on any of it. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 28, 2021

He took both sides of the argument, of course:

"Fauci warns of "potential" for new COVID-19 wave, stressing vaccines and boosters in CBS interview" Things may get super bad or they may not, oh well, thanks for having me. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 28, 2021

But “prepare for the worst,” he advised:

On ABC, Dr. Fauci doesn’t rule out new lockdowns, says we need to “prepare for the worst” pic.twitter.com/wtq2OUrAP8 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 28, 2021

And at what point do they realize that lockdowns, at least the way the U.S. does lockdowns, just don’t work?

Dr. Fauci says it's “really too early to say” whether to expect new lockdowns or mandates for omicron variant. The irrational belief that lockdowns and mandates are effective is the real global pathogen that must be stopped. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 28, 2021

He also fired back at Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz, saying on “Face the Nation” that “they’re really criticizing science because I represent science” and “that’s dangerous”:

Lawmakers like Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz have called for Dr. Fauci to step down and be prosecuted over the course of COVID-19. Fauci scoffs at such threats, calling it "noise." "They're really criticizing science because I represent science. That's dangerous." pic.twitter.com/zLzceD2DHe — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 28, 2021

Honest question to Team Biden: Do you REALLY think he’s helping?

"They're really criticizing science because I represent science. That's dangerous." – Fauci This is not helpful in any way. This is almost word for word something a cult leader would say. This persuades no one not already in his corner. https://t.co/2VHY1T7C1k — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 28, 2021

Enough with him, already:

Do you realize how megalomaniacal someone has to be to say, "I represent science?" https://t.co/iMprSFOTSV — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 28, 2021

“Same energy”:

And that was a nice, subtle dig at Ted Cruz and January 6 that absolutely nobody in the national media will call him out on:

Fauci — who has publicly CRIED about political attacks on him — just launched into a political attack on a top U.S. Senator over a wild left-wing conspiracy theory.@tedcruz, take the gloves off. And make sure your colleagues do too. Fauci belongs in the dole queue. https://t.co/PcJ1J0xO2O — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 28, 2021

***

