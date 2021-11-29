Looks like our pals at The Lincoln Project are moving away from working to elect what they called ‘good Republicans’ to NO Republicans. Guess their recent track record hasn’t been so hot, especially after that debacle in Virginia where they claimed they sent the white supremacists to teach Glenn Youngkin a lesson.

Or something.

Yeah, Glenn won.

Here is their pivot to a new ‘roadmap’:

Lincoln Project announces its 2022 agenda: Defeat all Republicans. Every one. Keep Democrats in charge of House and Senate. Prepare way for Democrats to keep White House in 2024. pic.twitter.com/F3PTezVNxj — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 29, 2021

In other words, even the Never Trumper money on the Right is starting to dry up and the only morons who will still give these grifters a dime are on the Left. They might as well stop pretending to be Republican, even though it will cost them their coveted ‘conservative analyst’ spot on CNN/MSNBC.

These dipsticks really need to drop the ‘Lincoln’ from their name.

Especially NOW.

That’s where the Tiki torches are. They provide the best light for Rick Wilson’s cooler. pic.twitter.com/a3zpuEiaSF — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) November 29, 2021

Man, that was so embarrassing. We’re still pretty sure TLP was covering for someone (Virginia Democrats) but either way, this was such a huge mistake and one we in Virginia should thank them for since Glenn won.

And won BIG.

So great job, Rick.

Generational wealth starts with electing Democrats, that's the ticket. 😳 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 29, 2021

Let’s hear it for that SOCIALISM!

So does that make them officially a democrat org? — Dr. Parent Domestic-Terrorist (@Troll_Troll4Fun) November 29, 2021

Yup.

They’ve dried up donations from conservatives who don’t like Trump so now go to Dems who don’t like republicans. That’s what grifters do just find new suckers to fleece. — Anthony Thalman (@athalman37) November 29, 2021

That’s it exactly. Republicans who hated Trump have figured out they hate these people more, and the only ones who cheer are the lemmings who still think it was smart voting for Biden.

Lol almost all of what and who they have backed has gone down in defeat. — Pizza Czar🎄☃️🌟 (@PizzaWanchovies) November 29, 2021

Youngkin.

WHOOHOO!

That’s been their agenda ever since Republicans stopped hiring them. — just alan (@JustJustalan) November 29, 2021

Pretty much. They failed with Republicans so this is all they can do. We suppose if Democrats like a bunch of failures appealing to them for money that’s on them.

What vile group — P-E-Z (@pez1963) November 29, 2021

Wow. Went from elect "real" Republicans to elect no Republica no in a year. @PolitiBunny @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/uK6dYNFAcD — Ray (@USNAGator91) November 29, 2021

Grifters gotta keep the big bucks rolling in. So who's dumb enough to pay these idiots to lose — Keith ☃️☃️☃️Burton (@bbeekk321) November 29, 2021

Democrats, that’s who.

Their stunt in Virginia worked so well. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 29, 2021

Didn’t it?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ah…the people who wanted to "save" the Republican party. 🤣 — Tinsleybach (@tinsleybach) November 29, 2021

Now they say Republicans have turned their backs on America or something.

Such drama queens.

No one wants their endorsement lol they have whatever the opposite of the Midas touch is — DeeBurns (@nosewizard) November 29, 2021

They have the ‘will destroy your campaign’ touch.

Little clunky, right?

Boy are they in for a disappointment…. — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) November 29, 2021

Considering their track record (😬), I'm all for it. — dfinney (@dfinney16) November 29, 2021

@ProjectLincoln thank you for helping get @GlennYoungkin elected. — Doku HL SD (@Doku_HL_SD) November 29, 2021

Indeed!

